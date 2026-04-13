Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch, Video Games | Tagged: overwatch, Reign of Talon

Overwatch: New Details Emerge About Reign of Talon – Season Two

Overwatch will launch Reign of Talon - Season Two tomorrow, bringing a new DPS hero to the mix with several other improvements

Article Summary New Overwatch season launches with DPS hero Sierra, who brings a rifle and combat drone to the fight.

Operation: Grand Mesa limited event tells Sierra’s story with unique challenges and exclusive rewards.

Post Match Accolades return, letting players vote MVPs and honor sportsmanship after each game.

Major reworks to Antarctic Peninsula and several maps enhance play, balance, and engagement flow.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped several new details about what is coming to Overwatch this week, as Reign of Talon – Season Two brings a new hero and more. The game is getting a new DPS hero in the form of Sierra, who is actually on the heroes' side of things for a year filled with villains, as she once led security for one of their bases. Now she's back with the team with a powerful rifle and a combat drone as protection. The season is also filled with several skins, a new event, changes to post-match content, upgrades, and more. We have some of the developer notes for you here from their latest blog, as the season launches tomorrow, April 14.

Sierra Joins The Fight in Overwatch: Reign of Talon – Season Two

Sierra hits the roster, and she's built differently. As Head of Security at Watchpoint: Grand Mesa, she defended against Talon, bridging her fight into the present story. She's also carrying an impactful past—her mother was the first test subject in the Soldier Enhancement Program. Sierra has spent years searching for answers, and the trail leads directly to Jack Morrison and Gabriel Reyes. She joins Overwatch under one condition: tell her everything they know.

Sierra is upbeat and proud while staying positive, passionate, and able to adapt under pressure. Her driven energy keeps things moving, and people rally behind her, on and off the battlefield. Armed with her rifle, a combat drone called Dorothy, and sharp wit for days, you'll help push Overwatch onward to victory.

Operation: Grand Mesa Event

Sierra's arrival comes with a dedicated three-week event set in the aftermath of her stand against Talon. Rather than just showing you her story, Operation: Grand Mesa lets you earn the journey for a stronger sense of who Sierra is and why the location matters. You'll play your matches and complete curated challenges to unlock lore as you go. And of course, there's loot to chase. The event unfolds across four distinct beats that you can track through a unique UI, so you always know how far you are and what's yet to come. Rewards include Voice Lines, an Icon, a Name Card, a rare Title, a Spray, Battle Pass Tier Skips, and Loot Boxes. Join Operation: Grand Mesa and step into Sierra's story from season launch tomorrow until May 4!

Post Match Accolades

Get ready to give credit where it's due; Post Match Accolades are back! Post Match Accolades let you recognize impact beyond the battle. After Play of the Game, you'll have a short window to vote for the teammate or opponent who really stood out, with the MVP getting a dynamic, animated spotlight before the match wraps. You can even choose to join voice chat once the victory lineup appears, for a communal handoff into that MVP moment. Vote for things like great sportsmanship, team player, clutch saves, game-changing pressure… the little things that win matches but don't always show up in the raw stats and deserve some time to shine too. It's a unique feature that makes matches feel more personal, prestigious, and more than a score screen.

Antarctic Peninsula Map Rework

The Antarctica Peninsula has been reworked to create cleaner engagements, smooth out team pushes, and make meaningful flank routes throughout the arctic tundra.

Icebreaker now features stronger ship theming, streamlined flanks, and new alternate paths that move naturally toward the point.

Research Station opens its main choke and adds a new backside flank, for better options to push and apply pressure.

Underground has been updated with higher ceilings, simplified layouts, and clearer staging areas to improve visibility and overall fight flow.

Stadium Report

Stadium will keep its evolution going as Ramattra punches in, and Juno gets reworked for better balance and reliability. Plus, Lijiang Night Market lights things up as a new Control map, full of sharp angles to shake up your strategies. Seasonal resets are being replaced with a decay system for smoother competitive transitions that should feel a bit better overall. And… Jetpack Cat will be flying into Stadium at midseason, ready to dfjab%srwe8#b$eg! (you know, as cats do)

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