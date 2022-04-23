All-Out Avengers Begins Its Journey On Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

The Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Venom comic book for 2022 contains a special third story as well, kicking off the new comic book series All-Out Avengers. In the spirit of Non-Stop Spider-Man, the comic book is meant to kick off mid-adventure, with no lead-up, just a kinetic burst that is carried out through the comic book.

Which is how it happens in this comic, by Derek Landy and Greg Land. Who totally weren't chosen so they could be Land & Landy on the credits.

And just as the writers on the Venom story could have been playing Planewalker, Land & Landy could have been playing Dragon Story, considering the use of the "Revenant Stone". But if you were wondering what on earth was going on here…

…you are not alone. Could Ulik the Asgardian Troll of Nornheim (they don't even have time to name him in this comic) be channelling the perspective of the mixed up reader of this comic? That would be rather meta-textual… ! And all coming for Free Comic Book Day on the 7th of May, 2022. Catch up with any and all of our FCBD spoilers with this handy tag.

