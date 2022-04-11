All-Out Avengers From Land & Landy Lands At Fan Expo Philadelphia

It's a long time since Marvel Comics announced a new comic book series at a comic book convention. But that's what Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski did at Fan Expo Philadelphia yesterday.

Derek Landy tweeted "Soooo… looks like All-Out Avengers has been announced…! Yep, I am writing a brand new Avengers comic for Marvel with Greg Land on art, backed up by Jay Leisten and Frankie D'Armata!"

All-Out Avengers will be published in September from Marvel Comics and is in the vein of Marvel's Non-Stop Spider-Man, intended to be set mid-mission, at a kinetic pace.

Derek Landy is the screenwriter of Dead Bodies and Boy Eats Girl, and author of the Skulduggery Pleasant novels. For Marvel he previously write the Black Order, Falcon & The Winter Soldier and the recent Captain America/Iron Man comics. Greg Land has a long history working at Marvel and DC on books including Uncanny X-Men, Birds of Prey, and Fantastic Four, as well as co-creating the CrossGen series Sojourn, but is probably best known for using a litany of quite outrageous swipes through his published history, in some case seemingly just putting a filter on a photograph, or cutting and pasting other people's artwork.

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by GREG LAND

Inks by JAY LEISTEN

Colors by FRANK D'ARMATA

On Sale September 2022

Fan Expo is a series of comic book conventions that previously went by the name Wizard World, once a spinoff of the once dominating Wizard World Magazine. By 2011, the company stopped publishing in print and focused just on conventions, expanding to thirteen across the US and Canada. But as business slipped, these reduced to six a year, and with various background buyouts, lockouts, firings, distance from the original founders, and reorganisations, as well as the impact of the pandemic, last year Wizard World announced they would be selling their convention events business to FanExpo, with the final Wizard World Chicago last October.