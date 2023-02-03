All-Star Superman #1 Triples In Value To $300 Thanks To James Gunn The announcements from James Gunn and Peter Safran over the new Superman: Legacy movie for 2025 have put a fire under All-Star Superman sales.

Superman: Legacy is a new movie to be written by James Gunn is scheduled to be released on the 11th of July, 2025, and will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, the first part of what Gunn has titled the "Gods and Monsters" phase of DCU films. Gunn added: "Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming." But which version? All eyes have turned to All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely and James Gunn tweeted that he was reading it for breakfast the other day, while he is writing the film script. "I'm in the middle of it, I'm having a great time doing it."

Peter Safran says that this "is really the launch of the DCU. The first two projects are an amuse-bouche for what's coming up with Superman: Legacy. James is currently writing it. We're hoping that he will direct it. It's not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Gunn stated "With our stories, we want to take it away from good guy vs. bad guy. There are really good—almost saintly—people and Superman is among them. There are really terrible villains like Gorilla Grodd or the Joker. And then there's everybody in between them, so there are all these shades of gray which allow us to tell complex stories."

Complex doesn't mean an origin story though. Safran says "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is kind in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned" with Gunn adding "He's a big old galoot. He is a farm boy from Kansas who is very idealistic. His greatest weakness is that he'll never kill anybody [and] doesn't want to hurt a living soul. And I like that sort of innate goodness about Superman as his defining characteristic."

All-Star Superman kept its restated origin to one page, four panels and eight words. It's a rather iconic and copied scene now, will Gunn begin the movie in this fashion? I'm going to bet yes. Though James Gunn, when citing All-Star Superman, Batman & Son, The Authority and The Saga of Swamp Thing, stated "We're talked a lot about Woman of Tomorrow, but these are more of the comics inspiring #DCStudios and the new #DCU in these early days. That doesn't mean we're adapting all these comics, but that the feel, the look, or the tone of them are touchstones for our team. Check 'em out!" Nevertheless, the big announcements have also put a fire under All-Star Superman sales. In fact, lots of projects that upcoming DC projects are based on have been rising up their charts on Amazon.

And it has suddenly made All-Star Superman an even more collectable comic book than it was before.

All-Star Superman #1 with a 1:10 Neal Adams variant CGC 9.8 sold for $300 on eBay after the announcement, three times what it sold for the previous week, raw for $20 when it was $5 the previous week, standard cover raw for up to $28 when it was selling for $2 the previous week. And a German variant 9.8 CGC sold for $200.

But generally, many of the twelve issues in the series are relatively available. If you wanted to collect All-Star Superman ahead of a possible movie adaptation, now would be the time to start. You have over two years… and plenty of other DC Studios collectable opportunities to check out.

So… which British actor do you think James Gunn will pick to play Superman, anyway?