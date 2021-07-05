All Work and No Play in Batman Secret Files The Signal #1 [Preview]

Batman Secret Files The Signal #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, transitioning Duke Thomas back from a member of The Outsiders to beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals in Gotham City like all Bat-family members ought to do. Besides, someone needs to do it during the daytime. What's a typical day in the life of The Signal like? Check out the preview below.

The Signal comes back as Gotham City's daytime protector after his time with the Outsiders. But during his sabbatical from his hometown, everything about the city and the people closest to him changed. And the mystery of the White Market, a deadly source of weapons being trafficked into Gotham City that even Batman can't track down, will only push the Signal further away from everything he knows and into a brand-new world of danger. Writer Tony Patrick returns to pen a new chapter in the life of Duke Thomas alongside fan-favorite artist Christian Duce!

