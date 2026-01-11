Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Meat Cute, ya

Alyssa Zaczek & Jackie Morrow's Meat Cute- Jane Austen Meets The Bear?

Alyssa Zaczek and Jackie Morrow's new YA graphic novel Meat Cute is described as Pride And Prejudice meets The Bear, from First Second

Article Summary Meat Cute is a YA graphic novel blending the flavors of Pride & Prejudice with The Bear, set in Chicago.

Written by Alyssa Zaczek and illustrated by Jackie Morrow, Meat Cute follows rival hot dog stand teens Lou and Felix.

Publication is set for autumn 2026 by First Second Books, with world rights sold by InkWell Management.

Full of regional food, romance, and Chicago flair, Meat Cute delivers a sizzling rival-to-lovers rom-com twist.

Meat Cute by Alyssa Zaczek of Martin McLean, Middle School Queen and Jackie Morrow of Supper Club, is a YA graphic novel pitched as The Bear meets Pride & Prejudice, about 17-year-old Lou, who works to save her family's Chicago hot dog stand while navigating a love/hate relationship with the annoyingly charming son of a rival restaurant. Samia Garcia-Fakih at First Second has bought world rights, and publication is scheduled for autumn 2026. Alyssa Zaczek and Jackie Morrow's agent Jessica Mileo at InkWell Management sold world rights.

Alyssa Zaczek posts "Meet MEAT CUTE! My debut graphic novel is a love letter to my home, my family, regional cuisine, and all the Chicago boys I've loved before. I hope you'll fall for Lou and Felix the way Jackie, Samia, Jess and I have! Coming Fall 2028." Jessica Mileo says, "So excited to announce alyssazaczek's debut YA graphic novel MEAT CUTE with the incomparable beemoiscamera illustrating! It has everything you could hope for in a rival hot dog stand rom-com, plus a 20 ft weiner that looms over you with devastatingly punny insult and a vacant soul sucking smile!!" Alyssa Fraser is a Chicago-born actor and author writing as Alyssa Zaczek. Their debut middle-grade novel, Martin McLean, Middle School Queen, was published in 2020 by Union Square Kids and received a Kirkus star. Jackie Morrow is a cartoonist from Seattle, Washington. She holds a Master's degree in Sequential Art from the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she served as an instructor. She created the Supper Club graphic novel for Image Comics in 2022 and currently works as a Library Assistant.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City that launched in 2006, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!