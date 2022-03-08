Amanda Deibert's Insane Pay Gap Story For International Women's Day

Amanda Deibert is a popular TV and comic book writer and producer. Her television work includes Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Vice President Al Gore's 24 Hours of Reality, Oprah Winfrey Network's OWN Tonight, Face to Face with Becky Gm Sexology with Shan Boodram, Earth Day Live, SyFy presents Live From Comic-Con, Take Part Live, Kids Do the Craziest Things, Make Up or Break Up, Animals Unleashed, What Went Down, CrazyBitch, Popsugar Now, The Morning After and more. I know this because I checked out her IMDB page. As did everyone who read her Twitter thread below.

Deibert has also written plenty of comics including lots of DC Super-Hero Girls as well as Wonder Woman, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Work For A Million, Wonder Women of History, Teen Titans Go!, Red Sonja, The Doomed And The Damned, Batman and Harley Quinn, The Secret Loves of Geeks, Inner Demons for John Carpenter's Tales for a HalloweeNight, and webcomic Hot Mess with her wife Cat Staggs.

But it was an example for television that saw Amanda Deibert take to Twitter today for a series of tweets that Bleeding Cool reposts here, with permission. Deibert writes;

"It's #InternationalWomensDay so I am going to tell my pay gap story and it is so wild you may have a hard time believing it. It involves money and SPERM and It's 100% True, no embellishments. & not the worst thing that happened to me at that job, which is the wild part. So I had this comedy writing job, it was fun and very down and dirty. The first original content for a big streaming platform. I was, for quite some time, the only female on the writing staff. It changed later. Because it was run & gun I also ended up running teleprompter. I was young & eager so I learned how… all the guys then "couldn't" I got paid nothing extra to do it but oh well I was a real life pro comedy writer! So cool! After a year a new guy got hired who would become one of my dearest friends still to this day. We went out for tiki drinks& the guys started complaining about low pay. I was like "whew for real." then… one of them said what they were getting paid. ALL OF THEM, including the new guy with a year less experience at that job…were getting $300 MORE per week than I was."

"I was shocked. I wrote just as many scripts, supervised edits in post, went on field shoots for sketches, & ran teleprompter: a whole-ass additional job. I did what any working gal in an 80s film would do, I took my complaint to our, I shit you not, 24-year-old showrunner. This guy was a trip. He had a giant self-portrait he'd painted of himself flexing shirtless in his office. So you'd be sitting there… with that over your head."

"This is where the story gets BATSHIT: So I go in & sit under that painting and lay out my case: I have seniority over some of the other writers, I also do extra jobs, my scripts are as good and I don't get extra notes or do less valuable work, so… I would like to make what the guys on the writing staff make. My boss then looks at me and says : "I don't have the budget to give you a raise, but I know that one day you and Cat want to have kids (she was my girlfriend at the time) and I would be honored of you would use my sperm."

"I did not know how to react. I was speechless. And then, because I was uncomfortable and I did not know WHAT to do, I started laughing. We were a comedy show I thought maybe he was attempting a terrible joke. Instead he looked at me with hurt in his eyes and said "I'm serious don't use [redacted name of male coworker]" Now, there was no world where I was planning to make babies with any coworker and this was YEARS before Cat and I actually had a child. I was still in my 20s and we weren't married yet. But I realized he was dead serious. I had asked for equal pay and my boss offered me his Sperm to fix the pay gap. He offered a lesbian sperm instead of equal pay. This is a real thing that happened in my first tv writing job & I still can't believe it. I wish I could say I quit. I didn't. Worse things went on to happen there… far worse, but anyway my pay gap story."