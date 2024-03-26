Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, amazons, green arrow

Amanda Waller & The Government Coming For Amazons & Arrows (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Green Arrow #10 by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse and Amazons Attack #6 by Josie Campbell and Vasco Georgiev.

Today sees the publication from DC Comics of Green Arrow #10 by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse and Amazons Attack #6 by Josie Campbell and Vasco Georgiev, the final issue that digs up a new history of Themysceria. But also reminding us of the current war between the West and the Amazons.

Well, apart from Greece that is, holding the line against the Sovereign, monarch of the USA, alied with the Bureau Of Sovereignty overseen by one Amanda Waller.

Who is fighting her war on many fronts, including using the Arrows – first Roy Harper, Red Canary, Red Arrow, Speedy and now both Green Arrows to retreive certain documents from a certain Sanctuary, that saw Roy Harper die for a first time.

Files on all the superheroic secrets that should have been destroyed but, comveniently, were not. And all ready for Amanda Waller to use and abuse. This is a big game of chess.

And Amanda has pawns being played everywhere. Sgt Steel and Peacemaker are just the most obvious ones.

She also has a quiverfull of arrows. And she can control them all with just one push here and there.

Okay almost all. Every now and then, they declare peace, just to confuse everyone.

So while everything is looking explosive…

…people can still surprise you.

GREEN ARROW #10 (OF 12) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

ROY HARPER IS MISSING. Green Arrow and Connor Hawke investigate what happened to him and what Amanda Waller has done to the rest of the Arrow family…which makes it difficult when they are attacked by surprise agents of Waller! Red Arrow, Red Canary, Arrowette, and Speedy!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2024

AMAZONS ATTACK #6 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

BACK TO THE BEGINNING! The Amazons revisit their roots only to discover a dangerous stone in their history left unturned. What lies in the ruins our heroes find themselves lost in? Will they discover the real culprit behind the attacks and save their people? Find out in this epic finale where the forces of harmony and discord clash!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2024

