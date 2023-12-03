Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: abigail Rajunov, Agent, Amanda West Lewis, graphic novel, Izaak and the doctor

Amanda West Lewis & Abigail Rajunov's Izaak And The Doctor for 2025

The upcoming graphic novel Izaak and the Doctor by Amanda West Lewis and Abigail Rajunov is inspired by true stories of the "Korczak orphans."

The novel portrays the life of a boy in Dr. Korczak's unique, democratic Warsaw orphanage.

Illustrator Abigail Rajunov, a 2023 Ringling College of Art and Design graduate, co-creates.

Kids Can Press acquires world rights; book scheduled for release in autumn 2025.

The upcoming graphic novel Izaak and the Doctor by Amanda West Lewis and Abigail Rajunov is inspired by true stories of so-called "Korczak orphans." This story follows a boy raised in Warsaw between the two world wars by Dr. Korczak, who believed that children should have a say in the rules governing their lives, and ran his orphanage like a democracy.

Famously, Janusz Korczak, a Polish Jewish doctor and author who ran a Jewish orphanage in Warsaw, circa 1930m and his staff stayed with their children even as German authorities deported them all to their deaths at Treblinka in August 1942. He first gained fame himself in the early 1900s writing storybooks for children and childcare books for adults.

Amanda West Lewis, bases outside of Perth, Ontario, is a writer, theatre director, calligrapher, book artist and instructor. She has spent her career working in the arts and in arts education. She has written several books for young people but this is her first graphic novel, and tenth book.

Abigail Rajunov from Dallas, Texas has an Illustration B.F.A from Ringling College of Art and Design in 2023, and has worked for Little Bee Books, Kids Can Press, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Ringling College of Art and Design, and had comics work in the Meanwhile anthology.

Kathleen Keenan at Kids Can Press has bought world rights to Izaak and the Doctor, which is to be published is the autumn of 2025. Amanda West Lewis represented herself, and Aliza R. Hoover at the CAT Agency represented Abigail Rajunov.

Kids Can Press is a Canadian-owned publisher of children's books, with a catalog near 1,000 picture books and 500 e-books, nonfiction, and fiction titles for toddlers to young adults. The Kids Can Press list includes characters such as Franklin the Turtle which has sold more than 65 million books in more than 30 languages around the world.

