Amazing Spider-Man #10 Preview: Peter Parker Gets Judged

Spider-Man gets judged by his dead ex-girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #10, an AXE: Judgment Spray tie-in. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #10

by Zeb Wells & Nick Dragotta, cover by John Romita Jr.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN! It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings. You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200301011

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200301021 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 10 MARTIN BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

