Amazing Spider-Man #16 Preview: Aunt May Outsmarts New Slayer

Amazing Spider-Man #16 hits stores Wednesday with a new Spider-Slayer threatening Spider-Man and teen hero Kintsugi. Plus, Aunt May wisdom!

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #16 unleashes a deadly new Spider-Slayer, threatening both Spider-Man and Kintsugi!

Aunt May imparts unforgettable wisdom as chaos erupts, showcasing her unparalleled strategic guidance.

Releasing November 19th from Marvel, this issue promises high stakes and villainous scientific wonders.

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-SLAYER! Part of being Spider-Man is facing horrific scientifically wondrous SPIDER-SLAYERS! This new Spider-Slayer is particularly dangerous and endangers not only Spider-Man but the new teen hero KINTSUGI! Aunt May drops some wisdom that you won't forget anytime soon!

Amazing Spider-Man #16

by Joe Kelly & John Romita Jr., cover by John Romita Jr.

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-SLAYER! Part of being Spider-Man is facing horrific scientifically wondrous SPIDER-SLAYERS! This new Spider-Slayer is particularly dangerous and endangers not only Spider-Man but the new teen hero KINTSUGI! Aunt May drops some wisdom that you won't forget anytime soon!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621001501611

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621001501616 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 LEE BERMEJO AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501617 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501621 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 LEE BERMEJO AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501631 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 SIMONE DI MEO FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501641 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 DAVID MARQUEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001501651 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 MARCO FORCELLONI PIXAR TOY STORY HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

