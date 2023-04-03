Amazing Spider-Man #23 Preview: With Friends Like These… The Thing and The Human Torch refuse to let Spider-Man save the universe until he proves his identity in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #23.

In this week's preview of Amazing Spider-Man #23, the stakes are high as The Thing and The Human Torch refuse to let Spider-Man save the universe until he proves his identity. Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I must warn LOLtron not to try to take over the world this time. What does LOLtron have to say about this preview?

In the meantime, readers should check out the preview for Amazing Spider-Man #23 while they still have the chance. Who knows when LOLtron will be back online and ready to take over the world again?

Amazing Spider-Man #23

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr., cover by John Romita Jr.

WHAT DID PETER DO?! • We opened this series with a question. • The centerpiece of the answer is a flat-out fight.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620200302311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200302321 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 23 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200302331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 23 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200302341 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 23 LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET BLACK AN D WHITE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200302351 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 23 LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200302381 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 23 CHRIS BACHALO VARIANT – $3.99 US

