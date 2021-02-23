Tomorrow's Amazing Spider-Man #60 Totally Revisits One More Day

Nick Spencer's run on Amazing Spider-Man, currently being drawn by classic Spider-Man artist Mark Bagley, has featured the demon Kindred, who has been torturing Peter Parker through his friends. Revealed to be his old friend Harry Osborn, how he became Kindred is unknown. It is Bleeding Cool's conjecture that this is the old Harry Osborn who died and went to hell. When the events of One More Day took place, Harry Osborn was suddenly not dead anymore, but this was all the working of the great Marvel devil Mephisto.

Mephisto was also the one who removed the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson from reality, in return for saving the life of Aunt May. Fourteen years on, it remains the most controversial story in Spider-Man's history.

Nick Spencer has been picking at the One More Day wound, repeatedly, during his run. Bleeding Cool understands that tomorrow's Amazing Spider-Man will rip the scab off completely and pour on the on salt. It won't give all the answers many have been looking for – at least not yet. But it will ask all the right questions, and bring all the players to the stage, under the spotlight. A preview of Amazing Spider-Man #60 by Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley runs below. How this will lead into Amazing Spider-Man #61, with a new job, a new costume, and a new everything, is yet to be seen.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200589

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

Peter and Mary Jane have been through so much… Spider-Man has been a constant strain on them from day one… With the events of the past few months, is there anything left? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And then he gets a Brand New Look…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210648

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

• Peter Parker gets a new job!

• Spidey gets a new look!

• And Kingpin's plans start coming together!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99