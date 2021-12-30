Amazing Spider-Man #82 Tops Bestseller List Again

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with Spider-Man at the cinemas, it looks like it may have bumped sales in store just a little bit… for a second week. Apologies for the delay…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #82 Batman/Catwoman #9 Nightwing #87 Avengers #51 Gunslinger Spawn #4 Black Panther #2 X-Men:Trial Of Magneto #5 Moon Knight #6 Justice League Incarnate #2 Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #6

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

Who had this to say…

Rodman's Comics: Crazy week with the holidays. Amazing Spider-Man took the top spot again. Not a bad sales week. Hope the holidays is treating everyone well.

Amazing Spider-Man #82

• Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center.

• Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter Parker to health, but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ has to step up.

• Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?

