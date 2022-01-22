Amazing Spider-Man #87 Preview: Swinging with the Black Cat

Amazing Spider-Man #87

by Jed MacKay & Carlos Gomez, cover by Arthur Adams

With NYC reeling from Doc Ock's attack, Captain America and Black Cat need to know something… …if Ben Reilly is really down, is Peter Parker able to step up and be Spider-Man again? You may think you know where this story is going, but you do not.

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908711

| Rated T

$3.99

