Amazing Spider-Man #92.Bey Preview: Monica Rambeau Reboots Herself

In this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #92.Bey, Monica Rambeau explains how she got her career back on track by no longer worrying about popularity or decorum. In other words, she rebooted a grimmer and grittier version of herself. My god! The characters have become self-rebooting?! It's the comics gimmickry singularity! AIIIEEEE! Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #92.Bey

by Jed MacKay & Marvel Various & Luigi Zagaria & Mark Bagley, cover by Mark Bagley

As "Beyond" nears the end, all the chickens are coming home to roost… Wait, did someone just call Monica Rambeau a CHICKEN?! Don't let her hear you say that. But do pick up this book to see why! Don't miss this essential chapter with Monica and so much more!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 16, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620268300111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620268300121 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 92.BEY BRUNNER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620268300131 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 92.BEY BAGLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

