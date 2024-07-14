Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3 Preview: Cure or Curse?

In Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3, Morbius holds the key to curing vampirism, but will Spidey and his allies be enough to protect him from bloodthirsty opposition?

Morbius is the one man close enough to a cure for vampirism. The vampires of the world cannot allow that cure to be reached. Spider-Man has Misty Knight, Colleen Wing and the Lizard on his side. But it won't be enough.

Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3

by Justina Ireland & Marcelo Ferreira & Chris Campana, cover by Marcelo Ferreira

Morbius is the one man close enough to a cure for vampirism. The vampires of the world cannot allow that cure to be reached. Spider-Man has Misty Knight, Colleen Wing and the Lizard on his side. But it won't be enough.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 17, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620869200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620869200321?width=180 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #3 JUNGGEUN YOON VARIANT [BH] – $3.99 US

