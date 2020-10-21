Amazon Glitchwatch: Upcoming Dan Slott She-Hulk Omnibus

What with all the signs of The Reckoning War upon us in Fantastic Four – especially today's Fantastic Four #25 (spoilers) – it might make sense to revisit Dan Slott's run on She-Hulk which included many Reckoning War references. Well. intriguingly, Amazon has listed the upcoming hardcover oversized Omnibus volume at a full 60% off the cover price. This, according to all accounts, is for less than Amazon will pay for a copy. It may also include free shipping depending on your territory. It is also for a price less than Marvel and Diamond will sell it for, to comic book shops.

Which means a) it makes a loss for Amazon, though they may not have realised it. Whether a loss leader or a glitch, this is temporary, b) comic book stores order it through Amazon – pay less and not pay freight and c) at some point Amazon will realise what's going on and pull the price point. But they will have to honour it. the She-Hulk Omnibus will be in comic stores next Wednesday and from Amazon and bookstores in early November. How many copies can retailers and readers order, en masse, before Amazon realises the glitch? Oh and sorry, this only applies to Amazon.com, not Amazon.co.uk.

SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Dan Slott, Ty Templeton (A) Juan Bobillo, More (CA) Adi Granov

Before he became a superstar on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Dan Slott delighted readers with his sensational SHE-HULK run! Jennifer Walters is a gamma-powered Green Goliath just like her Hulkish cousin, but her home is in the courtroom – where she takes on some of the Marvel Universe's wildest cases, litigating alongside coworkers like reformed android Awesome Andy and researching old Marvel comics to set legal precedents. Could She-Hulk's career get any stranger? Sure – when she's summoned to outer space to practice Universal Law for the Living Tribunal, or pulled out of the timeline by the Time Variance Authority! But when the Superhuman Registration Act leads to a civil war, whose side will She-Hulk argue? Plus: all-out smackdowns against Titania, the Champion and an A-Z of the Hulk's enemies! Collecting SHE-HULK (2004) #1-12, SHE-HULK (2005) #1-21 and MARVEL WESTERNS: TWO-GUN KID.

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 28, 2020