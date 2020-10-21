An Old Friend Begins The Reckoning War? Fantastic Four #25 Spoilers

As Bleeding Cool may have mentioned before, twenty-or-so-years ago, Dan Slott used to drop something into a number of his comic books at Marvel about something he would call The Reckoning War. A storyline that would upend the future of the Marvel Universe, centred on She-Hulk but involving The Watcher, the Fantastic Four, Gauntlet, Iron Man, Southpaw and many more.

In She Hulk #3 back in 2005, we discovered, from the Time Variance Authority, that actions already taken by She Hulk would lead to The Reckoning War. That this was a bad thing. That this was all She-Hulk's fault, and emanated from something she had done in the first year that Dan Slott wrote her.

It would devastate not only the Earth but the whole cosmos. Marvel sources told me that Slott had tried to get this event to finally occur in one book or other for some time, but hadn't heard about it for a few years.

But at some point, maybe when he was writing Amazing Spider-Man, he put it on the back-burner, with just a couple of references in the last ten years.

With a repeated phrase, "there will be a reckoning".

Recently in Iron Man, he wrote about Arron Stark taking on the role of Iron Man 2020, believing in an imminent cosmic threat. He also wrote Fantastic Four travelling the cosmos, inviting all sorts of attention. And he just concluded Empyre, a crossover event involving the Skrull and Kree, Fantastic Four, Iron Man and She-Hulk, to whom something very bad has happened.

From the very eye of The Unseen, the cosmically transformed Nick Fury, emerged the returning Uatu, The Watcher who Nick Fury killed before himself being transformed…

And promising something very familiar.

Is Dan Slott finally going to make "fetch" happen? Fantastic Four #25 published today was set up with that very familiar phrase, from the solicitation on. "There Shall Come a Reckoning"

And as he recalled last year…

I've been reading comics since I was 8.

There's a Marvel story I've wanted to tell since I was 9.

Hickman reminded me "I was telling someone the other day about you pitching me this when we were on a plane to Dublin. 12 years ago!"

Tomorrow, I finally officially pitch that story. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) April 2, 2019

So, Fantastic Four #25 returns to the Blue Area of the Moon. The Watcher uses Marvel Unlimited to catch up with everything he's been missing out on (with only a three month delay now) before transforming The Unseen, with that phrase one more time.

Nick Fury, Agent Of Uatu?

Okay, so he's bald, still has an eyepatch, and no cigar, and is going by Nicolas Fury, to distinguish himself from his son, Nick Fury Jr, currently running around SHIELD? And this is the first war. The oldest war. The Reckoning War? And have the Fantastic Four just provided an opportunity for it to come to Earth's doorstep?

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200671

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Paco Medina, Will Robson (CA) Mark Brooks

"There Shall Come a Reckoning"

A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

Do NOT miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family!

Who is the HELMSMAN? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is VICTORIOUS in New York-and what will that mean for the HUMAN TORCH? All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR!

Rated T In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $5.99

I bought my comics this week from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.