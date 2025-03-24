Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

AMP First To Be Listed In Massive Indies In Lunar June 2025 Solicits

AMP is first to be listed in Lunar Distribution's Massive Indies section in their June 2025 solicits, but different to their Diamond listing.

Article Summary AMP breaks ground as first in Lunar's Massive Indies June 2025 solicits.

NeverWars #2 debuts with thrilling twists through Diamond Comics.

Unique NeverWars perspectives: Dorothy/Oz, Georgie/Wonderland through Lunar.

Retailers benefit with free Dorothy/Oz issue to launch series excitement.

We have mentioned AMP before, as a new comics publisher, that can. They are also the first publisher to be listed through Lunar Distributors in the Massive Indies section. Here is their Diamond Comics June 2025 listing for NeverWars #2 followed by their first Massive Indies listing. so NeverWars #2 is solicited through Diamond, and the Dorothy/Oz and George/Neverland versions of NeverWars #1 are listed through Lunar, with the first of them being completely free to retailers to launch the series, previously covered by Bleeding Cool. Here's their Diamond listing for June 2025…

NEVERWARS #2 CVR A BARTLING

Thunder Comics – AMP Comics

APR251169

APR251170 – NEVERWARS DOROTHY / OZ #2 CVR B ARROZA WRAPAROUND

(W) Don Handfield, Tim Zajaros, Chris Lemole (A) Marcelo Basile (CA) Aaron Bartling

"Pan's Hook." Peter Pan faces a devastating truth: he can no longer fly. When Captain Hook reveals that he too was once a Pan who grew up, their lifelong rivalry transforms into an unlikely alliance. Together they must rescue Tinkerbell from the mysterious Jabberwock, a creature turning the inhabitants of their magical realms toward darkness. Meanwhile, young Georgie discovers his true identity as the Prince of Hearts, only to find his grandmother Alice has become the fearsome Red Queen of Wonderland. As childhood heroes fall and villains rise to become unexpected saviors, the lines between good and evil blur in this heartbreaking exploration of growing up and letting go.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

And here's their Massive Indies/Lunar listing;

NEVERWARS 1 DOROTHY/OZ

N°1 JUN 25 PAGES:32 RATED PG ACTION / ADVENTURE

WRITER: Don Handfield,Tim Zajaros,Chris Lemole

ARTIST: Marcelo Basile

COLORS: Marcelo Basile

DOROTHY ISSUE #1 FREE TO RETAILERS NO LIMIT!

It's been ten years since Dorothy Gale returned from Oz. Now a nurse on the frontlines of the Great War, Dorothy faces unimaginable horrors. But when whispers of the Jabberwock reach the trenches, she is drawn back into a battle where magic and war collide—and hope may be lost forever. The magical realms of Wonderland, Oz, and Neverland have been thrust into a devastating war that spans worlds and generations. A sinister technology created by the Jabberwock twists good into evil, turning beloved childhood figures into shadows of their former selves. Told through three uniquely illustrated and completely distinct first issues, NeverWars invites readers to experience this epic saga from multiple perspectives.

NEVERWARS 1 GEORGIE/WONDERLAND

N°1 JUN 25 PAGES:32 RATED PG ACTION / ADVENTURE

WRITER: Don Handfield,Tim Zajaros,Chris Lemole

ARTIST: Marcelo Basile

COLORS: Marcelo Basile

Cover A Aaron Bartling

Cover B Erwin J Arroza

Georgie Bird, a new recruit in the English army, stumbles into a conflict he doesn't understand. Following a strange pull, he finds himself in Wonderland, where his stuffed rabbit reveals his hidden heritage. There, Georgie sees his grandmother, Alice, transformed into the ruthless Red Queen, and his world shatters. The magical realms of Wonderland, Oz, and Neverland have been thrust into a devastating war that spans worlds and generations. A sinister technology created by the Jabberwock twists good into evil, turning beloved childhood figures into shadows of their former selves. Told through three uniquely illustrated and completely distinct first issues, NeverWars invites readers to experience this epic saga from multiple perspectives. $4.99

START YOUR JOURNEY INTO THE NEVERWORLD WITH ISSUE 1: PETR/NEVERLAND.

AMP COMICS

N°1 JUN 25 PAGES:32 RATED PG ACTION / ADVENTURE

WRITER: Don Handfield,Tim Zajaros,Chris Lemole

ARTIST: Marcelo Basile

COLORS: Marcelo Basile

Cover A Aaron Bartling

Cover B Erwin J Arroza

Petr Pfanne, a spotter for the German Flying Circus, endures the chaos of war from his cockpit. After a crash, he awakens in Neverland, his childhood escape. But nothing is the same—he's forgotten how to fly, and the war has followed him, dragging Neverland into its relentless grasp. The magical realms of Wonderland, Oz, and Neverland have been thrust into a devastating war that spans worlds and generations. A sinister technology created by the Jabberwock twists good into evil, turning beloved childhood figures into shadows of their former selves. Told through three uniquely illustrated and completely distinct first issues, NeverWars invites readers to experience this epic saga from multiple perspectives.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!