Latino Comics Imprint Chispa Launches With AMP At ComicsPRO Next Week

Latino comics imprint Chispa Launches with AMP Comics at ComicsPRO next week with the origin comic for the movie Rosario.

Launch titles include Rosario Origins, The Dusk, and sci-fi thriller The Order.

Chispa's mission: culturally vibrant tales by established and emerging talents.

AMP Comics focuses on a creator-driven publishing model for a broad audience.

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool ran the news that the Chispa, the first direct-to-market Latinx/Latine/Latino comic label with full national distribution, had left Scout Comics for another publisher, AMP Comics, with the launch of Rosario Origins #1 in April, telling the origin story of the film Rosario starring David Dastmalchian, and the return of Black Demon Tales. This spurred Chispa and AMP to get in touch with the news that they will be launching at the ComicsPRO event next week, just that we managed to get the news out early. They tell us;

"Chispa Comics and Mucho Mas Media are igniting the comic book world through a powerhouse partnership with AMP Comics! This unique collaboration will empower Chispa to spearhead the best in Latino comics, allowing the imprint to deliver unforgettable narrative experiences and expand the reach of its curated stories. Chispa Comics has always been at the forefront of innovative storytelling, forging deep connections with its audience. Now, teaming up with AMP Comics, the Chispa Universe is set to explode! This exciting new alliance will revolutionize how fans experience Chispa's characters and stories, opening doors to thrilling new dimensions" says Héctor Rodríguez (Co-Publisher). "Fueled by a shared passion for quality and creativity, Chispa Comics and AMP Comics are committed to delivering exceptional blends of powerful words and stunning art. The new slate includes the comic book prequel to Mucho Mas Media's highly anticipated upcoming horror film Rosario, the grounded superhero graphic novel The Dusk from NYT bestseller Alex Segura, a dystopian sci-fi thriller titled The Order from South America's beloved Albán brothers, and the YA Latino superhero book The Thirteen: Rise of the Five, written by the critically hailed Terry Blas. The groundbreaking relationship between AMP and Chispa promises to usher in a new era of entertainment, where comics and movies collide in spectacular ways. By Latinos. About Latinos. But for everyone. "Get ready to dive deeper into the CHISPAVERSE! Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, sneak peeks of new Chispa titles in development, and more as Chispa Comics and AMP Comics embark on this epic adventure together. Chispa will be with Amp Comics at this year's Comics Pro in Glendale California."

Chispa Comics states that its mission is to tell culturally vibrant stories from established and emerging talents. The imprint is overseen by co-publishers David Bowles and Hector Rodriguez III, along with Mucho Mas Media founder and co-CEO Javier Chapa and company creative director Phillip Braun.

AMP Comics is a new creator-centric independent comic label launching in April in comic book shops nationwide, AMP brings together veterans of both publishing and entertainment, with a shared vision for a sustainable, creator-driven publishing model. Leading AMP Comics as CEO is Don Handfield, a seasoned comic creator whose first book, The Rift, was adapted for television by Steven Spielberg, alongside Joshua Starnes, Joshua Malkin and David Byrne, behind titles such as Love Struck, Family Time, Lost Boy and Never Wars. With their solicits and solicitations in the most recent Diamond Previews. With Rosario #1 by Alan Trezza and Hugo Petrus, due to be published in April 2025.

