An Amazing Look At Cherry Zong's New YA Graphic Novel, Red

Cherry Zong's Red is a new YA graphic novel that's described as "a twisted version of Little Red Riding Hood. Red lives in a forest that has been dying for years, and her grandmother instructs her to hunt the monsters at the cause of the decay, until she meets a wolf-girl named Sil. As she begins to develop a relationship with her, Red begins to uncover the somewhat sinister truth behind everything she's ever known, in a story pitched as Tangled meets Princess Mononoke." Got to say, that's a very decent pitch. Cherry Zong posted to Instagram, saying "It's official!!! So thrilled to finally announce my debut graphic novel RED coming 2024 🗡I can't wait to share these stories and for you to meet Red and Sil and all of my other brain babies. Huge thanks to my agent @draper_claire and to my editor Jean!"

Jean Lucas at Andrews McMeel acquired Red, and it is planned for publication in 2024. Cherry Zong's agent Claire Draper at the Bent Agency did the deal for world English rights. And courtesy of Cherry Zong's website and Instagram, we have a look at tye pitch for Red and some of the conceptual designs behind the upcoming graphic novel.

