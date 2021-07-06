An Epic Tale Concludes in Snake Eyes Deadgame #5 [Preview]

Rob Liefeld's epic take on Snake Eyes concludes on Wednesday with Snake Eyes Deadgame #5. It's been a take that has corrected some longstanding problems with the fan-favorite character, such as working around the way Snake Eyes doesn't talk by giving him a witty running inner monologue via field reports. And sure, Snake Eyes has always been a deadly commando slash ninja, but now he has the powers of Thor, which you have to admit is much better! And yes, his costume has always been cool, and yes, Snake Eyes has always had a lot of pouches. More than most, even. But can you ever have too many pouches? Snake Eyes says thee: nay. Hopefully IDW will give Deadgame a well-deserved follow-up ASAP, but until that happens, we'll just have to enjoy this final issue while we've got it.

Written by Rob Liefeld, with script by Chad Bowers, colors by Federico Blee, and inks by a veritable plethora of talented artists, Snake Eyes: Deadgame #5 is in stores Wednesday from IDW Publishing. Check out the preview below.

SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP200474

SEP200475 – SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR B LIEFELD – $4.99

(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld

The finale of superstar creator Rob Liefeld's epic take on a G.I. JOE favorite is here! Can Snake Eyes survive the Deadgame? Or will he, like so many before, fall victim to its insidious clutches?

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $4.99