An Epic Tale Concludes in Snake Eyes Deadgame #5 [Preview]

Rob Liefeld's epic take on Snake Eyes concludes on Wednesday with Snake Eyes Deadgame #5. It's been a take that has corrected some longstanding problems with the fan-favorite character, such as working around the way Snake Eyes doesn't talk by giving him a witty running inner monologue via field reports. And sure, Snake Eyes has always been a deadly commando slash ninja, but now he has the powers of Thor, which you have to admit is much better! And yes, his costume has always been cool, and yes, Snake Eyes has always had a lot of pouches. More than most, even. But can you ever have too many pouches? Snake Eyes says thee: nay. Hopefully IDW will give Deadgame a well-deserved follow-up ASAP, but until that happens, we'll just have to enjoy this final issue while we've got it.
Written by Rob Liefeld, with script by Chad Bowers, colors by Federico Blee, and inks by a veritable plethora of talented artists, Snake Eyes: Deadgame #5 is in stores Wednesday from IDW Publishing. Check out the preview below.
SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD
IDW PUBLISHING
SEP200474
SEP200475 – SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR B LIEFELD – $4.99
(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld
The finale of superstar creator Rob Liefeld's epic take on a G.I. JOE favorite is here! Can Snake Eyes survive the Deadgame? Or will he, like so many before, fall victim to its insidious clutches?
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for SEP200474 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Cover image for SEP200475 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR B LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from SEP200474 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from SEP200474 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from SEP200474 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from SEP200474 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from SEP200474 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from SEP200474 SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD, by (W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A / CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.