Andy Diggle Returns To DC Comics With Batman: Legends Of Gotham

Andy Diggle is best known for his work as an editor of 2000AD, recreating The Losers for DC Comics that inspired the subsequent movie, reinventing Green Arrow that inspired the Arrow TV series, and more, but left DC after a heavily aborted run on Action Comics as part of the New 52. That was ten years ago, aside from a story in a Green Lanterns Annual and a Walmart Flash comic. But now he's back, and he's doing it with a Batman launch issue, Batman: Legends Of Gotham. drawn by Karl Mostert of Batman Urban Legends, The Man Who Fu&ked Up Time, Concrete Jungle and DCeased, and out in January as part of the Lazarus Planet, previously referred to internally at DC Comics as "Magical Crisis".

The series will see Batman's secrets being auctioned off to villains, including his former Robin, Red Hood, and going up against The Outsiders, while Lazarus Island is creating superpowered individuals across the world, as part of that Lazarus Planet events. I don't think Monkey Prince is in this one.

BATMAN: LEGENDS OF GOTHAM #1

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art by KARL MOSTERT

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 1/31/23

With Batman preoccupied, his deepest, darkest, most dangerous secrets are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The guest list is strictly villains only, and the outlaw Red Hood fits the bill –putting him on a collision course with Batman's deniable black-ops team, the Outsiders! With Lazarus Island spawning wild-card superpowers across the globe, the stakes could not be higher. Jason Todd, Black Lightning, and Katana will have to put aside their differences to save Batman's legacy –and with it, the world. That's assuming they don't kill each other first!