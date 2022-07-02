Another Dead Robin? Batman #125 Spoilers

Batman #125 time again… Dick Grayson was shot in the head by the KGB Beast, lost his memory and became Ric Grayson, for a time. Jason Todd was beaten to death by the Joker, later revived by the Lazarus Pit to become the murderous Red Hood. Damian Wayne was stabbed through the chest on the orders of his mother Talia al Ghul, before also being revived. Robins don't last long in this business, but Tim Drake has remained (relatively) unscathed. There was even some commentary that, now that Tim Drake has been revealed to be a bisexual young man, that he had "plot armour" – that nothing bad could happen to him. And in Batman #125, the new run from Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez his newly revealed status is even referred to, albeit obliquely.

But in the ensuing mess of the Penguin's big announcement, and his new target of the mass rich, it is a Robin get gets downed.

He does make himself quite the target in that get-up, alongside a Batman who just sports the mask and that is it. He doesn;t eve have a Batcave anymore, or a trained surgeon in Alfred Pennyworth, for such events.

Maybe it's just handy for a dark shadowy Batman to have a bright yellow, red and green fellow jumping around him, to draw enemy fire? More Batman #125 coverage at this link…

