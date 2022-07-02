Penguin's Occupy Gotham Woke Warrior Speech in Batman #125 (Spoilers)

In the recent Gotham Anniversary Special, we saw The Penguin and Catwoman working together in a very non-DC Comics continuity story, in which they forcibly vaccinate the entire world against the coronavirus. Written by Danny DeVito, who could get away with such things, it was seen as well away from either character's usual personality. Still, it was a fun read nevertheless, especially when drawn by Detective Comics and Once & Future artist Dan Mora. Dan and Danny; it was a good match.

But in this week's Batman series by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, beginning with Batman #125, Bleeding Cool got the word that the significant threat is going to come from Oswald Cobblepot, The Penguin. He has reinvented himself as a socially aware activist, a murderous Robin Hood figure, looking to take from the rich and give to the poor, emphasising the undeserving rich, those who inherited their estates. Such as Bruce Wayne.

Indeed, addressing Gotham as a whole, the Penguin will state that he will kill anyone in Gotham who inherited more than five million dollars and who hasn't given it away. And those who inherit the money from those he kills, well, they may be his next victim. "Woke" is generally defined as "one who is alert to injustice in society", and that's exactly what The Penguin is trying to be now, in his own way. That is if anyone believes him. After, it's not like the Cobblepots don't have a long history of wealth in Gotham.

Also, couldn't people just move themselves and their wealth to Metropolis? Would Oswald Cobblepot continue to care then? How much of any of this Penguin believes is moot. This is a feint towards his real long-term game plan, and it is one he may have cribbed off a classic Joker story… and one that may have triggered a Failsafe contingent…

More Batman #125 spoilers at this link following out this weekend. Read at your peril.

BATMAN #125 CVR A JIMENEZ

DC COMICS

MAY223233

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?In Shops: Jul 05, 2022

SRP: $5.99