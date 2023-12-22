Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: punisher, Timeless

Another Marvel Timeless Tease: Punisher Vs Punisher In 2024?

Recently, Frank Castle found a new mission in Weird World protecting the innocent, while a new Punisher was launched with a new man.

Oh, we are into it now. Next week, Marvel Comics publish Timeless 2023, from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Juann Cabal, in which a new Power Man and the new Moon Knight Unending go head to head in some kind of cosmic battle, that also exposes much of the Marvel Universe to come in 2024. Which is very handy of them both.

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool ran the X-Men relaunch news, as well as further Timeless teases for the mutants. You can keep up with our Timeless teases with this handy dandy Timeless tag which may have also just seen futures for Doctor Strange… and Doctor Doom dressed as Doctor Strange. But what about the Punisher?

Recently, Frank Castle found a new mission in WeirdWorld protecting the innocent, while a new Punisher was launched with a new man taking the role, former SHIELD agent Joe Garrison. But it looks like he may have a new rival in 2024… War Machine? From Timeless 2023…

Previously, following the 2016 Civil War II storyline, where Jim Rhodes was killed by Thanos, Nick Fury persuaded Frank Castle to use the War Machine armour, now with his skull motif.

Is this Frank Castle back in the armour? The resurrected Rhodes? Time travel? Someone new? Time will tell… or at least 2024 will.

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230550

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Kael Ngu

BEHOLD THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – FEATURING THE DEBUT OF TWO NEW MARVEL ICONS!

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved? PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories! Rated T In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $6.99

