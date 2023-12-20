Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: july 2024, Timeless

Bleeding Cool Scoop: Marvel Will Relaunch X-Men In July 2024

Timeless from Marvel Comics previews and teases much of what is to come the following year. And that includes X-Men.

Timeless from Marvel Comics is their annual event comic book that previews and teases much of what is to come the following year. Indeed, we also got the first look at Uncanny Spider-Man whose mini-series only just ended today. They plan this stuff in advance. And we also know that 2024 will see Marvel Executive Editor and SVP Tom Brevoort take over Group editorship of the X-Men comic book. And next week's Timeless, which has leaked a little ahead of its publication, announced a relaunch for the central titles in July 2024 as X-Men. No, not Uncanny X-Men, but X-Men X-Men. With the subhead "From The Ashes"…

Timeless will be published next week by Marvel Comics. As ever, it's going to be a big one.

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230550

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Kael Ngu

BEHOLD THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – FEATURING THE DEBUT OF TWO NEW MARVEL ICONS!

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved? PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories! Rated T In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $6.99

