More Marvel Timeless Teases For The X-Men In 2024 (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool already ran the X-Men relaunch news yesterday, grabbed from next week's Timeless from Marvel Comics...

Article Summary Marvel's Timeless teases X-Men relaunch and new characters for 2024.

Silhouettes in Timeless hint at Magneto's possible return and new X-Men lineup.

Timeless features a clash between Power Man and an upgraded Moon Knight Unending.

Speculations arise about a Danger Room revival and a Marvel Legion of Super Heroes.

Bleeding Cool already ran the X-Men relaunch news yesterday, grabbed from next week's Timeless from Marvel Comics, and then confirmed by Marvel Comics themselves. But there is more to come, it seems. Next week's Timeless from Marvel Comics shows a fight between the new Power Man and a new Moon Knight Unending from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Juann Cabal. But, as is traditional, they are using Timeless to throw in all manner of future teases for Marvel in 2024. Including more concerning the future of the X-Men.

That includes silhouettes with Magneto in the foreground and younger X-Men in the background, going by Cyclops' visor. Is this his Resurrection or something else entirely?

Apocalypse still seems to be hanging around on the scrounge, looking for a story to take part in.

Well, we have the return of a Danger Room to the X-Men… or at least to Prisoner X. is this a return to the Age Of X-Man: Prisoner X series from 2019 that predated Krakoa, from Vita Ayala and German Peralta? Could be… that saw mutant prisoners sent to the Danger Room. Is this a return to the Age Of X-Man reality that everyone has forgotten about?

Oh yes and there's what basically looks like a Marvel version of the Legion Of Super Heroes, including young Wolverine, young Magneto and Spider-Boy… and is that Sinister off to the side? Is this a Young X-Men to parallel Young Avengers? Or something else entirely? You know, we still never found out what this thing was… we never did get that tease in November, did we?

