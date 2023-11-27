Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Vault | Tagged: cyber monday, todd mcfarlane

Another Twenty-One Cyber Monday Comic Book Deals

We already ran around thirty offering Cyber Monday comics deals this morning, but plenty of others have been announced during the day.

Zenescope is offering Cyber Week deals with 50% off its 2022 convention range, and more.

is offering Cyber Week deals with 50% off its 2022 convention range, and more. Comics Conspiracy comic store: "Our first ever Black Friday/Cyber Monday Warehouse Sale is almost done, but you still have one day left. Save 25% off tens of thousands of comics, graphic novels, and toys–and an ADDITIONAL 25% off our already 50% off clearance section! Online only"

"Our first ever Black Friday/Cyber Monday Warehouse Sale is almost done, but you still have one day left. Save 25% off tens of thousands of comics, graphic novels, and toys–and an ADDITIONAL 25% off our already 50% off clearance section! Online only" Jetpack Comics: "If you're someone who loves exclusive variants you don't want to miss our CYBER MONDAY deals on our site! Great chance to save some dough on some of our exclusives! TMNT, Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars, My Little Pony, Locke & Key and MANY more… Plus if you bring in donations today between 11-4 Rich will give you a deal on whatever specific area of the shop you are into. The level of your deal depends on the amount of SOLID donations you bring! We're calling it ANALOG MONDAY"

Magnetic Press is offering 25% off its entire catalogue, with free shipping over $75.

is offering 25% off its entire catalogue, with free shipping over $75. Ominous Press is offering Buy Three Get Three Free with the code B3G3 at checkout.

is offering Buy Three Get Three Free with the code B3G3 at checkout. Billy Tucci launches Shi #1 thirtieth anniversary original art edition on Indiegogo with a Cyber Monday special at 7pm.

launches Shi #1 thirtieth anniversary original art edition on Indiegogo with a Cyber Monday special at 7pm. Paul Kupperberg:" It's Cyber-Monday so you've gotta buy stuff on line. It's the law!"

It's Cyber-Monday so you've gotta buy stuff on line. It's the law!" Dan Schoening: "All comics have been discounted in my online shoppe! Not only that, but you can also take an extra 25% off with the code "DAPPER" at checkout. Many of the books are no longer in print, so get 'em while you can"

Z2 Comics is doing Buy One Get One Free

is doing Buy One Get One Free IDW Publishing: "Our Black Friday sale isn't over – it's joining forces with Cyber Monday! Explore a universe of comics at 40% off. Offer expires at midnight!"

"Our Black Friday sale isn't over – it's joining forces with Cyber Monday! Explore a universe of comics at 40% off. Offer expires at midnight!" Storm King Comics: " Cyber Monday is here at Storm King Comics! Enjoy 20% off apparel on our merch shop.

Invader Comics is doing 30% off storewide, including books, shirts and hoodies, with discount code CYBER.

is doing 30% off storewide, including books, shirts and hoodies, with discount code CYBER. Bad Idea Comics has added a Save Now: Origins Pro edition backing deal for today only, with behind-the-scenes and 'making of' extras. and will be given to anyone who backs Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello 's Save Now Tier 6 or higher by today.

has added a Save Now: Origins Pro edition backing deal for today only, with behind-the-scenes and 'making of' extras. and will be given to anyone who backs and 's Save Now Tier 6 or higher by today. Dark Horse Direct: "Shop the Holiday Extravaganza for epic Cyber Monday deals! From limited edition comics and prints to collectible statues, you'll find something for everyone on your list this holiday season."

McFarlane Toys is doing 20% off storewide with the CYBER23 code.

is doing 20% off storewide with the CYBER23 code. Jonathan Glapion's Black Vault has added The Darkest Judge SDCC Exclusive Cover with pencils by Greg Capullo to the sale. 30% off sitewide, another 10% off published originals with the code BLKFRI23

has added The Darkest Judge SDCC Exclusive Cover with pencils by Greg Capullo to the sale. 30% off sitewide, another 10% off published originals with the code BLKFRI23 Andy Khouri says, "Just remembered I sell comics online so I did a quick discount on all my stuff on eBay for cyber Monday. Quite a few rare collections, hardcovers etc"

Vault Comics has 40% off store-wide today.

has 40% off store-wide today. JaVon Stokes: "Visually Stoked Media continues it's holiday weekend by, today only, giving 30% off all comics until midnight tonight. All physical issues of HEAT and STRONG are now available for 30% off!"

"Visually Stoked Media continues it's holiday weekend by, today only, giving 30% off all comics until midnight tonight. All physical issues of HEAT and STRONG are now available for 30% off!" Austin Janowsky : "We are doing a 3 for $10 (p s/h) deal today on these comics! All will be signed!"

: "We are doing a 3 for $10 (p s/h) deal today on these comics! All will be signed!" Queer Comix: "20% OFF EVERYTHING!Monday only! From the Polyamory Coloring and Activity Book to We're Still Here, get 20% off everything from new favorites to old classics at stackeddeckpress.com! Give the reader in your life the gift of queer comics, art, and coloring books! Use coupon code: HOLIDAY23"

