Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)

We knew he was coming. The solicitations for Dark Crisis: Young Justice #5 was full of it, so it's not that much of a surprise. "HERE'S MICKEY! Mickey Mxyzptlk, son of Mr. Mxyzptlk, built the "perfect world" where he and the boys of Young Justice could rule without being criticized, without having to change, without ever having to grow up". But his first appearance is in this Tuesday's Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4. With the team trapped in their own past – but rather a twisted version of it.

And, created by Meghan Fitzmartin and Laura Braga, we are introduced to Mickey Mxyzptlk.

And whose motivations are very, very clear, and very very familiar.

The change that if characters don't behave as they did when the audience were kids – or rather, don't behave as the audience remembers they did – which are often two very different things, then these new comic books are just going toruin people's childhoods. Even as the reader themselves are adults. And now a big new bad for the DC Universe, whenever you need a metacommentary on how the audience reacts to something.

YOUNG JUSTICE AGAINST THE WORLD! The fake reality that Superboy, Impulse, and Robin are trapped in has completely turned against them, sending the full force of the JLA and the Titans they grew up with against them. It will take all of their combined might to fight through this onslaught and find out who is responsible for their imprisonment. Meanwhile, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado head to San Francisco's Titans Island in search of assistance, but all they find are bad memories.

HERE'S MICKEY! Mickey Mxyzptlk, son of Mr. Mxyzptlk, built the "perfect world" where he and the boys of Young Justice could rule without being criticized, without having to change, without ever having to grow up. Mickey has an ugly soul and too much power. The boys of Young Justice will have to overcome their shortcomings and defeat him to get back to the DCU they know and need!

Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they're going to escape from Mickey's fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022