Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #2 Preview: Maybe Next Time?

Despite promises, it looks like Aquaman won't have to stab Flash in the @#$% after all in this preview of Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #2. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN AND THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #2

DC Comics

0522DC074

0522DC075 – Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #2 Cover – $6.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Perkins

The true purpose of the Voidsong is revealed! The end of the world was just the beginning! With the Voidsong's influence spreading deep into the fabric of reality, Aquaman and the Flash are the only heroes left standing. The apocalyptic circumstances seem to have finally forged a true partnership between these two disparate heroes, which raises a glimmer of hope. But as they head beneath the waves to do battle with the entity behind the song, what closely guarded secret will shatter the trust they'd formed?

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $6.99

