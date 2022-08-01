Aquaman: Andromeda #2 Preview: Demon in a Bottle

The disease of addiction will soon be the least of the crew of the Andromeda's troubles in this preview of Aquaman: Andromeda #2. So just take the drink. Who's gonna know? Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #2

DC Comics

0522DC076

0522DC077 – Aquaman: Andromeda #2 Doug Braithwaite Cover – $6.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Christian Ward

When an underwater explosion rocks the crew of the Andromeda, Aquaman comes to their rescue, but the damage has already been done. The explosion has damaged the ship's core and unleashed a sickness that will threaten everyone on board. But as tensions flare, Black Manta makes his move—it's information he's after, but what do ancient aliens have to do with Atlantis?

In Shops: 8/2/2022

SRP: $6.99

