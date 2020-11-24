Aquaman, Supergirl – and Superwomen – in New DC Comics Collections

Here are a few more upcoming DC Comics collections outside of the usual churn, that may suggest some upcoming priorities….

Aquaman: Deep Dives published on the 8th of June, 2021 will be the first of DC's titles collecting the Walmart/digital-first short stories including stories by Geoff Johns, Marv Wolfman, Tom Taylor, Steve Orlando and more. It will collect Aquaman Giant Direct Market Edition #1-4, Aquaman: Deep Dives #4, #6, #7, and #9. Expect more like this for the Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman equivalents? Most likely.

Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and the seven seas, emerges from the depths of the sea and the DC archives with both new and classic tales from some of the best storytellers and artists in comics!With his extraordinary aquatic abilities, strength, bravery and humanity–Aquaman is a force to be reckoned with! Dive into both the old and new complexities of his legacy in this mixed collection of reprinted classic tales and new imaginings from top DC talent like Geoff Johns, Marv Wolfman, Tom Taylor, Steve Orlando and many, many more! Discover threads from the Aquaman mythology featuring iconic characters such as Mera, Black Manta and Aqualad. What personal missions will they embark on and what showdowns will ensue? Only one way to find out how the tides will turn.

Justice League Unlimited: Girl Power published on the 6th of July, 2021 will feature "Mary Marvel, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and all the amazing women of DC " that collects Adventures in the DC Universe #3, #4, #5, #6 and #9, Justice League Adventures #4, Justice League Unlimited #20, #21, #22, #35-#42.

Follow Mary Marvel, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and all the amazing women of DC as they go on adventures and show off that girls really do run the world! And why do Wonder Woman's Amazon sister have turned against the world…starting with the men. Can the Justice League stop the Amazon warriors before they've conquered the planet?

Supergirl Adventures: Girl of Steel published on 3rd of August, 2021 will collect Supergirl stories from Evan Dorkin

Sarah Dyer and Brett Blevins' Superman Adventures #21, Superman Adventures #39, Superman Adventures #52, and Justice League Unlimited #7.

Supergirl takes the spotlight in this collection of adventures that prove she is much more than a sidekick! Discover the events that prepare Supergirl to face her past fears and embrace her future. Throughout the collection witness Supergirl team up with Superman and the Justice League to confront treacherous encounters with some of DC's most notorious opponents like General Zod, Lex Luthor and Darkseid. Join the adventure as Kara gets accustomed to life on Earth and fulfills her desire to help the world.