Archer & Armstrong Forever #1 Launches In Valiant May 2022 Solicits

Archer & Armstrong Forever #1 launches in Valiant Entertainment's May 2022 solicits and solicitations, with continuing Armorclads and Harbinger following sharp behind…

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #1 CVR A CHANG

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAR221968

MAR221969 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #1 CVR B TALASKI – 3.99

MAR221970 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #1 CVR C HIPP – 3.99

MAR221971 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #1 CVR D 250 COPY INCV – 3.99

MAR221972 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #1 CVR E PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Marcio Fiorito (CA) Bernard Chang

The triumphant return of Valiant's best BFF!

When Armstrong seemingly loses his immortality, Archer refuses to let his best buddy go gentle into that good night. But when you live for millennia, you rack up plenty of enemies who'll be thrilled to find out you're no longer indestructible. Archer & Armstrong's globetrotting quest for (more) immortality begins here!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ARMORCLADS #3 (OF 5) CVR A HUTOMO

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAR221973

MAR221974 – ARMORCLADS #3 (OF 5) CVR B WALLIYUDDIN – 3.99

MAR221975 – ARMORCLADS #3 (OF 5) CVR C SPOT COLOR HUTOMO – 3.99

MAR221976 – ARMORCLADS #3 (OF 5) CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Jj O'Conner, Brian Buccellato (A) Miguel Sepulveda (CA) Bagus Hutomo

After getting their first taste of combat, the Ironclads realize their construction-class suits aren't suitable for battle. They'll need to add some upgrades before they head after their missing leader. Meanwhile, Peris comes face to face with the Alphan Governor and discovers there may be much more going on than mining Pure on the planet Xeru.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HARBINGER (2021) #8 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAR221977

MAR221978 – HARBINGER (2021) #8 CVR B ORZU – 3.99

MAR221979 – HARBINGER (2021) #8 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

Psiot City is at war!

A version of Peter Stanchek stands on both sides of the battle. It's Harbinger vs. Renegade in the grand finale of THE HARBINGER, and only one version of Peter can remain…

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHADOWMAN (2020) TP VOL 02

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAR221980

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Pedro Andreo (CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

DEADSIDE WAR BEGINS…

As more and more of the nightmarish creatures of the Deadside claw their way into the world of the living, Shadowman won't be able to stand alone against the global threat.

Master of horror Cullen Bunn (Venom) joins haunting artist Pedro Andreo (BLOODSHOT) to unleash a twisted tale in the next volume of the critically acclaimed series AIPT says "blends horror and superhero action well…"

Collecting SHADOWMAN (2021) #5-8.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 14.99