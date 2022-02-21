Archie 1000-Page Comics Glory Preview: Archie vs. Shrinkage

Archie battles ball-shrinkage in this preview of Archie 1000-Page Comics Glory, in stores Wednesday from Archie Comics. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE 1000-PAGE COMICS GLORY

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC211345

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

The Archie 1000 Page Comics series returns in all its glory with another volume collecting 1000 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

In Shops: 2/23/2022

SRP: $14.99

