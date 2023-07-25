Posted in: Comics | Tagged: archie, betty, Comics, Danny Harrell, Erick Marshall, Jungle Drama, keenspot, october 2023, Solicits, tarzan, Troy Dongarra, veronica

Archie Meets Tarzan- Jungle Drama in Keenspot October 2023 Solicits

JUNGLE DRAMA #1 CVR A ERICK MARSHALL

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Troy Dongarra (A) Danny Harrell (A / CA) Erick Marshall

What do you get when two beautiful jungle girls set their sights on the same dreamy jungle hunk? You get drama. Jungle Drama! What stunts will these two beauties pull to get the guy of their collective dreams? And further more, is he even worth the trouble? Tarzan meets Riverdale in this fun romp through swingin' single life in the jungle! Includes bonus pull-out poster!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

HAPPY ASTRONAUT #2 CVR A MATT RODGERS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Matt Fife (A / CA) Matt Rodgers

Happy and Half continue to scour the cosmos high and low, searching for the pilfered parts of Half! Along the way, they meet this really muscular dude with a super awesome mullet who claims to be the "Wizard of the Stars!" He knows just the establishment where crooks would hide something of such common value-The Root Beer Stand at the Edge of the Galaxy! But what are the true intentions of this so-called wizard?! Happy Astronaut is perfect for readers of all ages, filled with action, humor, and heart.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 5.99

REBEL GRRRLS #2 CVR A ROBERT AHMAD

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Danny Harrell (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

After the blood-splattering events at the state fair, Berry tries to convince the Grrrls that they need to sign with him for their own protection. Meanwhile, the dark lord grows impatient and sends unwelcome reinforcements to speed things along. This October, we live and we burn in Rebel Grrrls: Heroes, Hobos and Harlots part 2.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

