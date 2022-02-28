Archie Showcase Digest #7 Preview: Keep Your Friends Close

The question of who is whose BFF brings chaos to the Riverdale community in this preview of Archie Showcase Digest #7. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #7

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN221212

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski

THE ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST SERIES RETURNS! This issue spotlights the beloved BATTLE OF THE BFFs storyline. Betty and Veronica, the most famous BFFs in all of comics, team up for a Battle of the BFFs reality show to prove that their friendship will survive under any hardship-but can it? And how do the other girls' friendships in Riverdale hold up to theirs? All that and more bonus content in this fun collector's digest!

In Shops: 3/2/2022

SRP: $8.99

