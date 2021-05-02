Are 2 Thors Better Than 1? Thor and Loki: Double Trouble #3 Preview

Thor and Loki: Double Trouble #3 hits stores from Marvel Comics next week, but if you can't wait that long — and hey, we're not going to judge you, you comic book junkie — you can get a little taste right now in this preview. Thor and Loki are in trouble (big surprise) and they're about to run away, when another Thor flies by to save the day: Jane Foster, the Goddess of Thunder. The solicit asks whether Jane will help The Odinson and his brother find their way home, but since this is only the third of four issues, we'll have to assume not this time. Check out the preview below.