Are Reddit Short-Squeezing Red X? Future State: Teen Titans Expolodes

Future State: Teen Titans #2 is published next week by DC Comics,. But already the card cover version featuring Red X has seen one store sell 35 copies for $25 in advance, and another store, A And Z Comics, sell around eighty copies for $20 in advance.

It's not just #2, the second printing of Future State: Teen Titans #1 also out next week, which also featured Red X in the background, has been selling copies for $40 ahead of publication. Apparently a lot of retailers missed this comic being offered by DC Comics/Lunar.

While Red X's first actual comic book appearance, Teen Titans Go #23, hitting $300 on eBay, raw and Future State: Teen Titans #1 getting as high as $15 too, you can expect quite a few people to be calling their comic store to get a copy put aside. The only rational explanation I can have for this is that people on Reddit must be doing a short squeeze on Red X….

FUTURE STATE TEEN TITANS #2 (OF 2) CVR B DUSTIN NGUYEN CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Dustin Nguyen

Red X returns to the Teen Titans! The mysterious former Teen Titans Academy student joins the surviving Titans in a final fight to stop the threat unleashed by one of the school's students. Nightwing, Raven, Crush, Shazam, Starfire, Cybeast, and Red Arrow face their demons as one of these heroes must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their world! In-Store: 2/9/2021 FUTURE STATE TEEN TITANS #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Rafa Sandoval

When the original New Teen Titans formed a school to mentor and train young heroes, they wanted to help save the world. Years later, Titans Tower is a monument to a graveyard of pupils lost in a terrible battle. Returning to the site of their greatest failure, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg join Raven to plot a course to face off against the evil that destroyed their team and school. Loyalties are questioned and motives are suspect as the former teen heroes must turn to the mysterious Red X—a former student—for help. Don't miss the first comics appearance of this Red X, previously seen only in the hit animated TV series Teen Titans Go! In-Store: 2/9/2021