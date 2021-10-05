Arkham City: Order Of The World Reflects The Best Of Arkham Asylum

Arkham City: The Order Of the World by Dan Watters (currently in Iceland) and Dani (presumably not in Iceland) sees its first issue out today. And like a number of mini-series, it does its best to tie into current Batman continuity, putting "Fear State" in the solicitation headline and maybe keep its sales a little higher as a result. And indeed it does so, mentioning the events of A-Day, starring a psychiatrist who survive the attack on Arkham Asylum, and looking at the inmates who also survived but escaped. With her case files, her studies and her knowledge. Basically, it has nothing to do with Fear State, there are no Magistrate, no Peacekeeepers, no Scarecrow. What it is, is a sequel to those first Batman Infinite Frontier issues, taking a thread and pulling it all the way back to Grant Morrison and Dave McKean's Arkham Asylum graphic novel. That book, frankly, was a mess. But what it did have were the case files and the notebooks of the Arkham Asylum inmates, expressing themselves in whatever statements or doodles they chose, portraying and reflecting their condition, their outlook on life, and defining them ina superior way than had been attempted before.

And it's that aspect that Arkham City managed to replicate, take on and turn into the narrative drive of the first issue, looking across the city at where the Asylum's former patients may have ended up, from Professor Pyg… told in third person perspective but inside their head.

To the Mad Hatter, acting like the White Rabbit, with his own demons in pursuit.

Or Nocturna and Dr Phosphoris just trying to do their own thing and live in peace, even if they are giving their neighbours cancer.

While we have the introduction of someone new, making all those observations, The Ten-Eyed Man.

The omniscient narrator in new Batman bad-guy form…n narrating the particulars of all the other inmates. Just don't call him Eye-Boy, okay?

