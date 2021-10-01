Arkham City The Order of the World #1 Preview: Was Batman Right?

A lot has been said about Batman's methods of dealing with the mentally ill criminals that populate the streets of Gotham City, namely, dressing up in a bat costume and beating the ever-loving shit out of them. But as we witness one Arham Asylum doctor attempt to reason with a patient from the hospital for the criminally insane in this preview of Arkham City The Order of the World #1, Batman's methods don't seem so ridiculous after all, do they? Check out the preview below.

ARKHAM CITY THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC010

0821DC011 – ARKHAM CITY THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #1 (OF 6) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

The Joker's attack on Arkham Asylum left the long-standing Gotham establishment in ruin, most of the patients killed or missing, and only a handful of surviving staff—a few nurses, a gravely injured security guard, and one doctor. In the chaos of the assault, it is believed that several of the asylum's patients escaped and scurried off into the dark nooks and crannies of Gotham City. Now, these Arkhamites walk among us, and it's up to the Asylum's one remaining doctor, Jocasta Joy, to round up her former patients. Meet these Arkhamites: a woman with no face, a pyggy in search of perfection, a man who feels nothing and burns everything, a woman who must devour life to save herself, a man unfit for the waking world who looks instead for Wonderland, a body with more than one soul, a being unbound from time who lives in the present and the past, a boy who seeks the comfort of vermin, and the twisted man who sees them all for who they are. And witness the avenging angel who stalks them. This fall, join writer Dan Watters and artist Dani on an odyssey through the deepest depths and darkest shadows of Gotham City and find all-new reasons to fear the night.

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.