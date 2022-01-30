Arkham City: The Order of the World #5 Preview: Dr. No-Face Exposed

Who is the new Doctor No-Face masquerading as the ghost of Amadeus Arham in this preview of Arkham City: The Order of the World #5? Check out the preview below.

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1221DC055 – ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #5 (OF 6) CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Like layers of skin peeled back by madness, Dr. Joy finally comes face to face with the absurd, gaping maw of the one true order of the world. With only the fires of Azrael and Detective Stone's hatred lighting the way, what chance do our poor Arkhamites have at survival as they descend into that which lies beneath all things? Join us for the penultimate chapter of Arkham City: The Order of the World and see the truth for yourself.

In Shops: 2/1/2022

SRP: $3.99