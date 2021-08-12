Arrow's Marc Guggenheim's The Last Flight Out, Next Big Comics Hit?

Every comic book fan knows Marc Guggenheim – as the groundbreaking showrunner of Arrow (which handed DC their biggest live-action win since The Dark Knight), the showrunner of the new Green Lantern series on HBOMax which totally won't be the movie again or as an acclaimed X-Men writer for over a decade, including creating some of your favorite young X-Men in, uh, Young X-Men. Now Guggenheim is returning to the world of creator-owned comics with The Last Flight Out, a new limited series in September from Dark Horse with the art team of Eduardo Ferigato and Marcelo Costa.

And with the first issue FOCing on Monday, it seems like a lot of comics top influencers have noticed, not unlike what we saw happen with Vault's Barbaric #1 from Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden… and we know how that turned out.First, we had interest from influencers like Simpleman's Comics who did a video interview with Guggenheim , a rarity reserved for only Simpleman's favorite comics; AKA Mr.Bolo dedicating nearly an entire column at Gary V's One37PM to why The Last Flight Out may be a hot book sooner than later and CBSI taking notice of the series too. But it isn't just collectors taking notice, as some of the bigger names in comics have been persudaded to pile the praise.

Marc Guggenheim and Eduardo Ferigato's LAST FLIGHT OUT is a comics series coming out soon that you cannot miss. It's great. Tell your storeowner TODAY to order it for you! pic.twitter.com/IhceLK5Uok — Mark Waid (@MarkWaid) July 27, 2021

Read and loved Last Flight Out by @mguggenheim and Eduardo Ferigato — gripping stuff, crazy relevant to where we are today, and with a big dollop of heart at the center! FOC is 8/9 so tell your local comic book store you want it! pic.twitter.com/QCR2WiSBrb — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) August 3, 2021

My friend and epic scribe, @mguggenheim has this incredibly gripping new comic coming your way! LAST FLIGHT OUT!! Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/1hzjuukVSU — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) July 28, 2021

If you want to read @mguggenheim and Eduardo Ferigato's LAST FLIGHT OUT, order NOW from you LCS. I read it and it is scary real! Buy it now.

Congrats also to Marcelo Costa, Diego Sanches, and @DarkHorseComics pic.twitter.com/iOdG2dZ9B5 — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

With The Last Flight Out #1 FOCing this Monday, August 16th, it looks like the series is gaining some serious steam and could be the next indie hit of the year, following in the footsteps of Radiant Black #1 from Kyle Higgins and Costa and Ultramega #1 from James Harren, both of which started to generate major buzz right before orders closed. We'll find out soon, if The Last Flight Out #1…sticks the landing (no apology for that) when the debut issue hits comic shops on Wednesday, September 8.

While you are waiting why not listen to "When Will This Virus End" recorded in lockdown a year ago, written by Marc, to judge his sense of mind… a pandemic parody to the tune of "When Will My Life Begin" from Tangled. Lyrics by Marc Guggenheim. Vocals by Laura Vecchione. Mixed by Arthur Blume.