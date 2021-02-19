Ultrachatter About Ultramega As James Harren's #1 Heads To FOC

We broke the news a couple weeks ago that James Harren and Dave Stewart's Ultramega #1 is the biggest launch at Skybound since Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee's Fire Power. 

And with Ultramega #1 FOCing on Monday, February 22nf, it looks like Harren and the folks at Skybound/Image have been making sure everyone has an advance PDF of the book, which has a lot of people buzzing about this book – and every time we see this kind of attention, we can't help but think of all the talk pre-FOC for James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something is Killing The Children #1 from Boom Studios, which also had tons of buzz …and we know how that turned out to be one of the biggest indie comic hits.

But that's a pretty high bar – will Ultramega #1 reach those heights? Let's see what people have to say. Some of them are not even Skybound creators. But most of them are.

When Ultramega was announced, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman seemed pretty impressed…which makes sense, since his company is publishing the book but it's still about as high a stamp of approval as you get

Amazing Spider-Man artist and Invincible co-creator Ryan Ottley shared his Ultramega thoughts:

Eisner Award-winner and Stillwater artist Ramon K Perez has ultramega praise:

East of West artist Nick Dragotta has some suggestions for how many mega-copies to buy:

Dan Panosian, of An Unkindness of Ravens and Drink & Draw fame, is also a fan:

Curse Words co-creator Ryan Browne thinks Ultramega is one of the best comics of 2021. Which is prescient of him.

Eisner Award-winner Ted Brandt is pretty excited:

Acclaimed writer David Andry, who recently had an acclaimed hit of his own with Vault's Resonant, also digs it:

Here's Jack "AKA Mr. Bolo" DeMayo, considered one of the first big influencers to identity the speculator/collector potential for Something is Killing The Children and who seems very high on the sure-to-be-overlooked Ultramega #1 variants:

 

Rising star influencer Regie Collects also highlighted the book this week, comparing it to Something is Killing The Children and Bitter Root:

And then there's prominent comic book speculation site CBSI, who ran a rare early review and praised Ultramega #1, sure to drive a certain segment of the market:

Canadian retailer The WonderHarbour chimes in:

And joins influential retailer Jermaine "Lord Retail" Exum:

Now it remains to be seen how high Ultramega #1 goes – even as Skybound's biggest new launch in quite a while – but it seems clear the series has all the right people behind it. Does that mean the recently announced 1:5 and 1:10 variants won't be under ordered? Or that the series won't sell out the day it releases, like recent Image hit Radiant Black #1?

Ultramega #1 FOCs on Monday, February 22 and is on-sale in comic shops Wednesday, March 17.

