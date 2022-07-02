As A Reincarnated Aristocrat in Kodansha September 2022 Solicits

Kodansha is the largest Japanese print publisher, and republishes its manga as part of Penguin Random House in the USA for the English-speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical September 2022 solicits and solicitations beginning with a new series As A Reincarnates Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill To Rise In The World is a new manga series by Miraijin A, Natsumi Inoue and jimmy being published by Kodansha.

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222248

(W) Taku Kuwabara (A / CA) Taku Kuwabara

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes – and to turn his country around?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ATTACK ON TITAN COLOSSAL ED TP VOL 07 (MAR228836) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222249

(W) Isayama Hajime (A / CA) Isayama Hajime

Attack on Titan: Colossal Edition 7 is an oversized collection of Volumes 31-34 of the Attack on Titan manga series. Weighing in at over 900 pages and a 7-inch by 10.5-inch trim, Colossal Edition 7, like its predecessors, contains the same material as the original volumes, but bigger and on higher-quality paper. The best reading experience and the ultimate collector's item for any Attack on Titan fan!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 49.99

BEST OF ATTACK ON TITAN COLOR HC ED VOL 02 (MAR228907) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222250

(W) Isayama Hajime (A / CA) Isayama Hajime

Blast beyond the bounds of black and white, and revisit six of the most consequential episodes of Attack on Titan, remastered in full color. This premium volume also includes the originally-submitted draft of Episode 2-an intriguingly divergent story that has never been published in English before. Curated by the editors, fans, and creator Hajime Isayama himself, this is the capstone of any Titan manga collection!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 24.99

BEYOND CLOUDS GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222251

(W) Nicke (A / CA) Nicke

Young Theo works as a mechanic, putting his knack for machines to use in the industrialized city where he lives. But when he finds an injured, amnesiac a girl with wings, his life changes forever. Her name is Mia, and although Theo's talents make quick work of repairing her injured wing, their quest to find her home will take them beyond the clouds and further than they would ever have imagined. One part Final Fantasy, one part Studio Ghibli, Beyond the Clouds is a gorgeous tale about the longing of young hearts for adventure and friendship!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222252

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

The last match of the first Blue Lock selection round kicks off! Isagi's Team Z has no choice but to win the match if they want to stay in Blue Lock. Their opponents: Team V, the strongest team in Wing 5, led by the prodigy Seishiro Nagi. Will Team Z's desperation triumph over Team V's overwhelming offensive power? The key to victory lies in "a goal's reproducibility."

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222253

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A / CA) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst, and he's about to learn how savage, unforgiving, and exhilirating creating art can be!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222254

(W) Taku Kuwabara (A / CA) Taku Kuwabara

The daily routine aboard an airborne draking vessel springs to vivid life in this exquisitely crafted tale in the tradition of the lush, transporting fantasy of Hayao Miyazaki. Part travelogue, part imaginary cookbook, and part otherworldly slice of life, Drifting Dragons tells the stories of the Quin Zaza and the colorful band of misfits that makes up her crew.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 20

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222255

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE GN VOL 30

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222256

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

The city of Tokyo is in the grip of a reign of terror! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. But the team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it?

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 10.99

GLEIPNIR GN VOL 12 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222257

(W) Sun Takeda (A / CA) Sun Takeda

Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: He can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: She will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222258

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-rose up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! In truth, the evil aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the strongest might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all from the inside!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 10.99

HEAVENS DESIGN TEAM GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222259

(W) Hebi-Zou, Tsuta Suzuki (A) Tarako

On the seventh day, God rested. But it turns out He started getting tired long before… In fact, when it came time to design the animals, God contracted the whole thing out to an agency… Heaven's Design Team! They love their work-the giraffe, the koala, the ping-pong tree sponge(?!)-but their divine client's demands are often vague, and the results are sometimes wild in more ways than one. Then there's prototyping and testing to worry about, not to mention Ms. Pluto's penchant for grotesque and Mr. Saturn, who just wants to make everything look like a horse. But in the end, all creatures great and small get their due!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222260

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222261

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

In his previous life, Lloyd only wished to study magic, but his status as a commoner lead him to an unfortunate end. After being ruthlessly done in by the very magic he so desperately desired to master, Lloyd opens his eyes to an amazing new existence as the 7th prince of the Saloum kingdom. This time, he's been born with unmatched magical potential! With a new lease on life, and the resources to grasp his greatest dream in the palm of his hand, Lloyd sets out to finally achieve what he's always yearned for: study magic to his heart's content! There's only one small problem… he's barely 10 years old! How is anyone going to take him seriously like this?

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222262

(W) Nana Mikoshiba (A / CA) Norihito Sasaki

A commoner from the countryside, Ray White finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ISLAND IN A PUDDLE GN VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222263

(W) Kei Sanbe (A / CA) Kei Sanbe

The tiny apartment where Minato lives may as well be an isolated island in the middle of the ocean. Despite still being in elementary school, it falls on his shoulders to care for his little sister Nagisa, who never stops asking when their mother will make one of her infrequent visits home. On one of those visits, their mother takes them to an amusement park, only to give Minato some cash and leave them on a Ferris wheel… but as the wheel reaches the top, lightning strikes, and, instead of his sister, Minato sees the corpse of a woman… and, reflected in the glass looking back at him, an unfamiliar and menacing face!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MAGUS OF LIBRARY GN VOL 06 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222264

(W) Mitsu Izumi (A / CA) Mitsu Izumi

The Great Library is the center of learning in the world, and its librarians are capable of magnificent feats of magic! In a small village far from the Library, a poor little elf boy struggles against bullies who call him "knife-ears." His only solace: the books he sneaks out of the village's tiny branch library, which he's not allowed in. When a librarian from the Great Library arrives, he's dazzled by her knowledge and glamour. Their meeting will change his life and begin the adventure he's always dreamed of having!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 12.99

NO 6 MANGA OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222265

(W) Atsuko Asano (A / CA) Hinoki Kino

The classic dystopian manga returns in three 3-in-1 omnibus editions! An elite student named Shion lives a seemingly perfect life in the city of No. 6, where life is carefully controlled down to the last detail. However, everything changes one fateful night when Shion offers an injured young man shelter from a storm. Known only as Rat, this boy is a VCfugitive living outside the computerized tapestry of city controlhelping him throws Shion's life into chaos and starts him down a path to discovering the appalling secrets behind the superficial perfection of No. 6. Includes volumes 1-3.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 24.99

NORAGAMI OMNIBUS GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222266

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Yato has a fateful encounter with Hiyori, a human who tries to save him from getting run over by a bus. Hiyori is hit by the bus, but somehow avoids serious injury. Further, it seems she's undergone a strange change where she can remove her spirit from her corporeal body. Yato seems somehow involved or responsible for Hiyori's change. Could Hiyori be the divine weapon that Yato needs? Includes volumes 7-9.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

NORAGAMI STRAY GOD GN VOL 25 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222267

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 10.99

PARASYTE COLOR COLL HC VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222268

(W) Hitoshi Iwaaki (A / CA) Hitoshi Iwaaki

They arrive in silence, out of dark skies. They infest human hosts and consume them. And they are everywhere. They are Parasites: alien creatures who must invade and take control of human hosts to survive. Once they have infected their victims, they can twist the host's body into any abominable shape they choose: craniums splitting to reveal mouths of sharp teeth, batlike wings erupting from backs, blades tearing through soft hands. But most have chosen to conceal their lethal purposes behind ordinary human faces. So no one knows their secret, except an ordinary high school student. Shin managed to arrest the infestation of his body by an alien parasite, but can he find a way to warn humanity of the horrors to come?

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PTSD RADIO GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222269

(W) Masaaki Nakayama (A / CA) Masaaki Nakayama

An unseen hand tugs at your braid. You find an old box with only a tangled mess of dark hair inside. You open a door in your home only to witness a river of curls slinking away, an ominous lump at its heart. Ogushi preys on the unprepared. Before it's too late, tune into PTSD Radio. These episodes and more await in this acclaimed horror series, coming to print after a successful digital run in double-length omnibus editions featuring sickeningly-textured covers. From the gleefully-twisted mind that created Fuan no Tane, PTSD Radio is a necessity for fans of the masters of manga scares such as Junji Ito, Kazuo Umezz, Shintaro Kago, and Suehiro Maruo.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 19.99

QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS BOX SET SEASON 2 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222270

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Five girls who want to do anything but study, and their tutor: A high school boy who's got book smarts and not much else. Futaro Uesugi took the tutoring gig because he was desperate for cash, but when his students-the five beautiful daughters of a wealthy businessman-find five times the excuses to slack off, what can he do?! At this rate, the sisters won't graduate, so if he wants to get paid, Futaro must think of a plan to suit each of them… Which feels hopeless when five out of five of them think he's a loser! This deluxe, collectible set includes two huge, exclusive, double-sided posters depicting four of the rambunctious quints. This set includes volumes 8-14.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 76.96

REAL ACCOUNT GN 18 – 20 OMNIBUS (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222271

(W) Okushou (A / CA) Shizumu Watanabe

After the death of their parents, Ataru Kashiwagi and his younger sister, Yuri, depend on each other. Ataru works hard at high school and his job, and spends his leisure time on a social media site: Real Account. Eventually, he hits 1,500 followers, but he sometimes wonders how much they really care about him. One night, the screen ominously begins to glitch, only displaying: The Game Will Now Begin. In the blink of an eye, Ataru finds himself transported into Real Account's loading screen – except now it's a 3-D lobby! Before them stands Marble, the smiley-faced announcer. With a sinister cheerfulness, Marble says, "If you die in here, you die out there… and so do all your followers!"

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 24.99

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 16 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222272

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too… It's sweet but na ;ve boy meets cute but ruthless girl in this 21st-century manga rom-com!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

RUN AWAY WITH ME GIRL GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222273

(W) Battan

Maki's first love was her high school classmate, a girl named Midori. But Midori broke up with Maki at graduation, saying they were now "too old to be fooling around dating girls." Ten years later, Maki still can't get Midori off her mind, and when the two women reconnect after a chance encounter, Maki realizes that while her feelings haven't changed, Midori's life has turned upside down-she's engaged and pregnant. But the more Maki hears Midori talk about her soon-to-be-husband, the more red flags she notices. Before Maki can stop herself, she asks Midori to run away with her. Will this impromptu escape be the key that leads the two women to a fuller understanding of themselves, and back into each other's arms?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS MANGA BOX SET VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222274

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth – the Sins were framed by the king's guard, the Holy Knights – too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. The third of six sets, this special collector's box features beautiful, color art of the Sins themselves, and contains Vols. 15-21 of the manga, as well as an exclusive, reversible poster.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 76.93

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222275

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny! Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a new story in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins, but can be enjoyed totally on its own!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 10.99

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222276

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

It's a strange world we live in, but surely we're forgiven if we don't know where to turn. Having survived a fierce attack by one of the Shangri-La Frontier PK clans, Sunraku goes into the fighting ring against ten powerful monsters as part of a unique scenario. He barely escapes with his life, only to then receive an invitation from his gamer friend Pencilgon to help her take down a unique monster known as Wethermon the Tombguard. With Wethermon still undefeated by any of the game's 30 million players, Sunraku may have bitten off more than he can chew!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SHONEN NOTE BOY SOPRANO GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222277

(W) Yuhki Kamatani (A / CA) Yuhki Kamatani

Yutaka Aoi is sweet, sensitive, and loves singing… so much so that he can't help but be brought to tears whenever he listens to beautiful music. He also has a talent few boys have: he can sing soprano. So when Yukata overhears his middle school's choir group perform, he can't resist joining in. Inspired by the angelic sound of Yukata's voice, the choir eagerly accepts him into their ranks. But when Yukata's voice begins to change as he enters puberty, the journey ahead will be one of self-discovery and reflection for not only himself, but also for those around him.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222278

(W) Natsumi Ando (A / CA) Natsumi Ando

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare… It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. She seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 12.99

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME GN VOL 20 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222279

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 12.99

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME TRINITY GN VOL 06 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222280

(W) Fuse, Tae Tono (A / CA) Tae Tono

Trinity in Tempest is the grand tour of Rimiru's world that fans have always wanted. Through the eyes of three cute little monsters, one from the fox clan, one from the dragon clan, and one from the winged clan, readers will meet the residents of the utopia in Jura Forest, and get a peek at how they live their lives. The little group's leader, Phos, is a fox girl from the Beast Kingdom of Eurazania. But this isn't just a pleasure trip for her… she's visiting Tempest on secret orders from Lord Carrion. What would a demon lord want with Rimiru's monster paradise?

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 12.99

TO YOUR ETERNITY GN VOL 18

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222281

(W) Yoshitoki Oima (A / CA) Yoshitoki Oima

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

TOPPU GP GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222282

(W) Kosuke Fujishima (A / CA) Kosuke Fujishima

Toppu faces off against his rival Takadai in his first race on a wet track, but a mishap on the track puts them both in last place. Each boy is trying to claw his way back into contention for the victory, but when it comes down to the last corner, who will have bested both his opponent and the road racer's greatest enemy: the rain?

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WANDANCE GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222283

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

Kaboku's growing confidence as a dancer and his deepening friendship with Iori inspire him to branch out and try breakdancing. He and Wanda head for the park where the local B-Boys practice, and they seem to make a real impression. Gaku Kabeya is the one breaker who seems above it all, and if he acts a little arrogant, maybe it's because he's really, really good at what he does. He thinks Kabo has what it takes to be a great breakdancer, but will Kabeya's history with Iori get in the way of the two of them being friends?

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222284

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

YAMADA KUN & SEVEN WITCHES GN VOL 22

KODANSHA COMICS

JUL222285

(W) Miki Yoshikawa (A / CA) Miki Yoshikawa

When Yamada and Miyamura casually embark on an investigation to identify Yamada's first-year girlfriend, an email buried in Yamada's phone leads them to Hino-a timid classmate who has photos from when everyone lost their memories! But will that hard evidence actually answer any questions, or just stir up new ones? It will be up to Yamada to determine how far he's willing to go to dig up the past, especially one that might be better off forgotten. This extra-long edition includes the original volumes 27 and 28.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BLACKGUARD GN VOL 04

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222409

(W) Ryoh Hanada (A / CA) Ryoh Hanada

The world is suddenly overrun by monsters called "shojo," and anyone who is bit by one is infected with a mysterious virus that turns them into the same being. To defeat the shojo, humans live in "aerial cities" and formed units called "guards." Nanao Minami, also known as the Blackguard, fights but without regard for his own life. What is his motivation and why does he want to die so readily?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.95

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 11 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222410

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

Ordinary middle school student Seiichi Osabe receives love and care from his mother Seiko. Until one summer an incident changes the family dynamic forever. This is a story of a mother's love that has gone too far….

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 12.95

MISS MIYAZEN WOULD LOVE TO GET CLOSER TO YOU GN VOL 01

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222411

(W) Taka Aki (A / CA) Taka Aki

Sakura Miyazen and Shota Matsubayashi are two classmates that are polar opposites: Miyazen, the high-class pretty girl, and Matsubayashi, the scary-looking delinquent guy. Oblivious to each other's feelings, they actually want to get to know each other but can't seem to communicate properly!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 12.95

NO LONGER HUMAN COMPLETE ED GN (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222412

(W) Hidekichi Matsumoto (A) Hidekichi Matsumoto

Osamu Dazai's classic tale retold by Usamaru Furuya is now in a complete omnibus edition! Set in modern-day Tokyo, Dazai's tale details the life of a young man originally from a well-off family from Japan's far north. Yozo Oba is a troubled soul incapable of revealing his true self to others. A weak constitution and the lingering trauma from some abuse administered by a relative forces him to uphold a facade of hollow jocularity since high school. The series is composed of three parts, referred to in the novel as "memorandums," which chronicle the life of Oba from his teens to late twenties. The comic is narrated by the artist, Furuya himself, making appearances at the start of each volume.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 29.95

RIVERS EDGE GN (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222413

(W) Kyoko Okazaki (A / CA) Kyoko Okazaki

From renowned author, Kyoko Okazaki. the creator of Helter Skelter and Pink, comes a story of adolescence filled with friendship, drama and intertwined relationships of six high school friends whose already tangled relationship becomes increasingly tighter when they discover an unknown corpse near the river.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 14.95

SENSEIS PIOUS LIE GN VOL 04 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222414

Final volume! Misuzu Hara is a quiet, reserved 24-year-old high school teacher whose world is turned upside down after her friend's fiancé rapes her. Her attempt to connect with one of her students, himself a victim of sexual trauma, results in an unlikely romance, and the repercussions of these events affect everyone around them in often unpredicatable ways.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 24.95

WELCOME BACK ALICE GN VOL 04 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222415

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

Yohei, Kei and Yui are childhood friends and things get complicated when Yohei witnesses Kei and Yui in an intimate moment. But when unexpectedly Kei moves away and returns a few years later to reunite in high school, he seems to be a bit different.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 12.95

WHAT DID YOU EAT YESTERDAY GN VOL 19 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222416

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga (A / CA) Fumi Yoshinaga

A hard-working middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings and enjoy delicately prepared home cooked meals!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.95

WITH DOG AND CAT EVERYDAY IS FUN GN VOL 07

VERTICAL COMICS

JUL222417

(W) Hidekichi Matsumoto (A) Hidekichi Matsumoto

Final volume! Are you a dog person? Or maybe a cat person? Or maybe both? Mangaka Hidekichi Matsumoto lives with both a dog and a cat. Her dog is cute, innocent and full of joy! The cat on the other hand has a scary face, aloof and a master thief. Every day life in a multi animal household is fun and filled with laughter and tears!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 12.95

