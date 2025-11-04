Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, diamond, previews

As Diamond Previews Turns Zombie, What About 2000AD And Judge Dredd?

As Diamond Previews' website turns zombie on us for 2026, what about 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine?

Previewsworld.com, the Diamond Comic Distributor website, is now a zombie. It has space for the new January 2026 solicitations, but nothing to fill them with anymore. And even though so many publishers had left, last month it was still full of British publishers going through Diamond UK, as well as a number of manga publishers. But as of 2026, it seems, not any more. The site looks like it will keep going, pulling from non-existent solicitations, creating empty order lists, month after month, until someone pulls the plug. This is what it currently looks like:

I have also been asked about 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing. They publish graphic novels into the USA through printers in North America, but the regular comic books and magazines, such as 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine, are printed in the UK. And while they could be distributed in the USA through Diamond UK and Diamond, with four issues of 2000AD collected and bagged for the US every month, Lunar Distribution has so far failed to do so. As it stands, American readers of the 2000AD magazine now have nowhere to turn, not even the comic book stores still ordering from Diamond.

There has been some progress made. I spoke to Rebellion's Steve Morris at MCM London Comic Con the other week, where they were making an unannounced appearance (though enough people knew for one to bring them a Judge Dredd goldfish), who told me that Lunar were going to be distributing 2000AD Specials – one-shot magazines – so it's small steps for now. I would expect that if they get 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine in there, you would see some kind of "catch up" for the missing Diamond issues as well.

But as for smaller UK-based publishers like Afterlight, Shift, Time Bomb and others, all hope rests on whatever deals Diamond UK are able to arrange with US distributors. For now, these are Rebellion and 2000AD's January 2026 solicits through Lunar. The Diamond ones, for now, are no more… beginning with Johnny Red by Garth Ennis and Keith Burns.

