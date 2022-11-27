As Everyone In Comics Leaves Twitter, Dan DiDio Returns

Over six years ago, the then-DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio left Twitter. DiDio is now, of course, editor-in-chief of Frank Miller Presents, and writing Ancient Enemies for the new publisher, the first issue of which came out this week alongside Ronin Book Two #1. I picked up both comics and tweeted about it. And it seems that this is my reward…

    Screencap of Dan DiDio's new Twitter account

Dan DiDio's new Twitter account is following only Frank Miller Presents-related accounts – and me. Is this some kind of recruitment drive for me to write a comic book drawn by Frank Miller? If so, I obviously will accept the call. But it turns out that I was just there.  Street furniture of the internet, that's me. And yes, as everyone in comic books seems to be switching to Instagram, Facebook, Mastodon, Cohost and Hive, that's the moment Dan DiDio decides to return to Twitter. To be fair, he's always liked to zag when others zig.

Screencap of Dan DiDio's new Twitter account

As it stands, his account is followed by Frank Miller Presents official Twitter account, which is as good as a blue tick used to be – and me. Come on, folks, show the man some love. He is currently just retweeting Frank Miller Presents -related posts, but you know there will be original material to follow. Oh and yes, this is what Midjourney thinks Dan DiDio looks like when drawn by Frank Miller.

How Dan DiDio might be drawn by Frank Miller according to Midjourney

I mean, I can see what it was going for but… no. So, anyway, yes, Dan DiDio has rejoined Twitter, currently following ten people and being followed by two. Let's see of we can give him a Bleeding Cool bump  And maybe in ten years @TheRealDanDidio will join Hive like the rest of us.

Buying Frank Miller Presents comics/Rich Johnston

