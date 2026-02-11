Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Cody Ziglar, marvel unlimited, miles morales

Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man Goes From Web To Print In May

Marvel Comics takes the Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic from web to print in May 2026

Article Summary Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man goes from digital to print in May 2026, collecting Infinity Comics #1-6.

Written by Cody Ziglar with art from Alessandro Miracolo and IG Guara, featuring covers by Taurin Clarke.

Standalone stories focus on Miles Morales’ school life, family, and new rogues like Hightail and Bumbler.

Spider-Man teams up with friends and faces foes in fast-paced adventures across Brooklyn Visions Academy.

This May, Marvel puts The Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 into print for the first time, collecting the digital Marvel Unlimited Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man Infinity Comic #1-6 by Cody Ziglar, Alessandro Miracolo and IG Guara, to follow the end of Cody Ziglar's run on the ongoing print titles. From web to print…

ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO & IG GUARA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

On Sale 5/6

A must-have for fans of the series and those looking for a standalone Miles Morales adventure by one of the character's defining creators, Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man delivers more personal stories about Miles and his supporting cast and further develops some of the key antagonists of Ziglar's run, including new additions to Miles' rouges gallery like Hightail and Bumbler. Miles Morales and his Amazing Friends—need all the help they can get! Spider-Man does whatever a spider can – but he'll need a hand from his super-powered friends (and frenemies) to handle Bumbler's string of art robberies, Hightail's super-speedy secret mission and Frost Pharaoh's assault on Brooklyn Visions Academy!"

"One thing that I really enjoy about the possibilities of ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN is that it lets us explore parts of Miles that I didn't have room to cover in the main book: mostly his school life and his family life—things that I really enjoy writing, but because the nature of the beast, I wasn't able to dive in them into them as fully as I would like," Ziglar told Marvel.com when the Infinity Comic debuted. "It's nice being able to check in on Miles' school life and personal life and fill out areas that I thought were lacking in the main book." With new covers by Taurin Clarke and Paco Medina…

