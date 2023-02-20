Astro & Inez in CEX Publishing's May 2023 Solicits Juan Polanco and Juan Romera launch their Astro & Inez: La Novela one-shot comic book in CEX Publishing's May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Juan Polanco and Juan Romera launch their Astro & Inez: La Novela one-shot comic book in CEX Publishing's May 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside the second issue of Josif: 1957 by Davide Barzi and Fabiano Ambu, and the Deadlands: Dead Man collection from Shane Lacy Hensley.

ASTRO & INEZ LA NOVELA ONE SHOT CVR A ROMERA

CEX PUBLISHING

MAR231360

(W) Juan Polanco (A / CA) Juan Romera

The adorable misadventures of Astro, a troublemaking pup, and his human, Inéz! Astro has no sense of boundaries, and his impatience gets Inéz into all kinds of shenanigans. Inéz is a hopeless romantic with a "slightly" dramatic personality. She'll play bingo with your sweet abuelita, and then whine about how she was hustled. Don't miss the special incentive cover by fan-favorite Lane Lloyd!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ASTRO & INEZ LA NOVELA ONE SHOT CVR B BEALS

ASTRO & INEZ LA NOVELA ONE SHOT CVR C 10 COPY INCV LLOYD

DEADLANDS DEAD MANS HAND HC

CEX PUBLISHING

MAR231363

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Firchow

This is a collection of one-shot stories set in the Weird West world of Deadlands, created by Shane Lacy Hensley. Each story features some of the industry's top creators and each story shows a different aspect of the Deadlands world.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 19.99

JOSIF 1957 #2 (OF 2) CVR A

CEX PUBLISHING

MAR231364

MAR231365 – JOSIF 1957 #2 (OF 2) CVR B – 6.99

MAR231366 – JOSIF 1957 #2 (OF 2) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BLADE RUNNER HOMAGE – 6.99

(W) Davide Barzi (A / CA) Fabiano Ambu

Josif, the first gorilla in space, is wreaking absolute havoc in low orbit, and no one knows how to stop him! U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower knows just what to do-he blasts into space himself to handle the matter! It's a zero-gravity battle between the United States President and the Soviet Gorilla, at the height of the Cold War! Featuring a 1 in 10 variant homage to Blade Runner by Italian super-star Fabiano Ambu!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 6.99